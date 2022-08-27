BERRYVILLE — One of the biggest concerns with coaching a young football team is how it will handle adversity.
Clarke County coach Casey Childs got to see the answer to that question very early Friday night in the season opener against Warren County.
The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and promptly punched the Eagles in the mouth with an eight-play, 66-yard drive that ate up 4:12 off the clock to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
Clarke County, which starts eight new guys on each side of the ball, responded like the defending Bull Run District champion. The Eagles pitched a shutout the rest of the way and ripped off 40 unanswered points, rolling to a season-opening 40-7 non-district victory over the Wildcats on Hall of Fame night at Feltner Stadium. Kyler Darlington had five TDs and 148 rushing yards on 17 carries to lead the way.
"I thought we responded tremendously," Childs said. "I don't want to say we were star-struck but the lights kind of got us early on. But by the same token they punched us in the mouth but from that point on our kids did a great job, all of them. When you lose as many starters as we lost we came back and really dominated the game in the second half.
"In the second half we actually went to a little bit different package and we started making plays behind the line of scrimmage. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Warren County drove 66 yards on eight running plays and got on the board when big Tyberius Carter pounded it in from three yards out. Anna Johnson added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Clarke County answered with a 12-play, 62-yard drive, all of it coming on the ground. Darlington punched it in from a yard out. A blocked extra point kept the Wildcats ahead 7-6.
The Eagles' defense rebounded after the initial drive, holding Warren County to 78 rushing yards after giving up 66 on the first possession. The Wildcats could only manage 9 yards on 17 carries in the second half.
The Eagles took the lead for good after recovering a fumble at the Warren County 7. Darlington scored on the next play to make it 12-7, which was the score at the half.
Warren County held Darlington to just 35 yards in the first half but couldn't contain him in the second.
"We have coaches up in the box that were seeing where the holes are and were able to make some adjustments and they couldn't stop us from there," Darlington said. "It's awesome to open up here with a win at home with a great atmosphere. There's nothing better than that on Friday night.
"That's Clarke County football. We've got a lot of young guys but we never had any doubt that they would come out here and perform. We've got [six] seniors that had to step up in spots and they did great tonight."
The Eagles took the second half kickoff and quickly drove 55 yards on four plays. Darlington raced 43 yards nearly untouched for his third score and a 19-7 lead.
Warren County looked to be in excellent shape to answer thanks to a 78-yard kickoff return by Gavin Dodson to the Eagles' 16. But the drive lasted three plays and lost a yard and ended with a 34-yard missed field goal.
Clarke exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to some very costly Warren County miscues.
The Eagles made it 26-7 just 50 seconds into the fourth when Darlington capped a seven-play, 83-yard drive with a 30-yard run.
The second consecutive punting miscue by Warren County gave the Eagles the ball at the 2 and Darlington went over from a yard out to make it 33-7.
Another fumble with just over five minutes left gave Clarke County the ball at the Wildcats' 39. The Eagles' reserves put the finishing touches on the victory with Tanner Sipe's three-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles rushed for 174 yards on 19 carries in the second half. Quarterback Matt Sipe didn't have to throw much, but when he did he was effective, finishing 5-for-5 for 37 yards.
After a 10-win season last year, Childs was glad to see the Eagles take the first step toward what they hope will be a 16th consecutive winning season this year.
"We've been blessed to be pretty good for a long time and these kids don't know anything but to win, and that's the expectation level," Childs said. "That's a great thing to have and it's just a torch that gets passed down."
Clarke County is off next week before returning home the following Thursday to take on Skyline.
