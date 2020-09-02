BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Architectural Historian Maral Kalbian is writing a book that will detail the county's history through its architecture.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) on Tuesday announced it's providing the county a $14,140 grant toward developing the book's text and design.
When many people think about Clarke County, Kalbian said, what first comes to their minds are the historic mansions that reflect different architectural styles.
"But there's so much more," she said. The county has many structures built for use by the average person that incorporate various types of architecture, she said.
A lot of historical research on architecture has been done in Clarke County over the years. Yet much of the research has been compiled using technical wording, as it has been targeted to preservationists and history experts. Kalbian said she wants to bring the information together in one book, using language that everyone can understand.
Want to know the history of barns or mills? Or perhaps homes built by the county's early African American residents? The book will have information on those and other topics.
Kalbian is striving to include as much as information as possible and make it interesting. Chapters of the book will be organized chronologically.
"I want it to be a real page-turner for people" in terms of piquing their interest in county history, she said. However, "it's not going to be the end-all (complete) history of every building," she said.
The book will contain many footnotes, referencing studies and other sources of information where readers can get more in-depth, technical knowledge, she added.
"There's lots of good information out there" about architecture and how it relates to history, Kalbian continued. "But if people don't know it exists" in comprehensive forms, "they're not going to go looking for them."
Kalbian hopes the book will encourage people to do further research into properties and architecture. In addition, she hopes it will support educational programs about local history in area schools, as well as encourage people elsewhere who read it to come to Clarke County and see its buildings and architecture for themselves.
She has already spent about two years developing the book, which should be completed in about two years.
The county has received several grants for the book project, but Kalbian couldn't recall their details. She referred questions to county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teeter, who couldn't be reached for comment.
