BERRYVILLE — Clarke County so far has received a little more than $37,000 from lawsuit settlements pertaining to a nationwide opioid abuse crisis.
None of the money has been spent yet. A plan needs to be developed for the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to consider, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
"I think it is important that we take our time" to prepare one that will prove worthwhile for the county, Boies said.
The supervisors in February adopted a resolution to participate in a settlement of opioid-related claims against pharmaceutical manufacturers Allergan and Teva, as well as retail chains Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
February's action followed a vote by the board in November 2021 to take part in a settlement of claims against drug makers McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and Janssen. At that time, the supervisors also adopted a resolution approving the county’s participation in the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation Memorandum of Understanding.
The first settlement agreement so far has garnered Clarke $30,774.12. Another $6,486.59 already has been received from the second agreement for a total of $37,260.71, according to county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett, who oversees financial matters.
"We still aren't sure long term how much we are going to receive" from the settlements, Boies said.
Rules for spending the money are complex, he said. County employees have taken part in several webinars to try and better understand what expenses the money can legally cover, he added.
In an email received by county officials, Assistant State Attorney General Thomas Beshere wrote that Virginia had 100% participation among localities in the previous settlement. He said he hopes they fully participate in the latest one.
How much settlement money the state is allotted to divide among localities will depend on how many places sign up, Beshere noted.
Ultimately, "the more localities that participate, the more funds we receive" in Clarke County, said Boies.
Those addicted to opioids can suffer both short-term and long-term health problems that are potentially lethal.
Statistics from the National Institutes of Health show the number of opioid-related deaths in the United States climbed from 21,089 in 2010 to 80,411 in 2021.
The recently-adopted resolution declares that a nationwide opioid abuse epidemic has claimed thousands of lives and adversely affected the delivery of emergency medical, law-enforcement, criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse services in Clarke County and other localities nationwide.
Clarke, along with other counties and cities statewide, "will continue to be required to allocate substantial taxpayer dollars, resources, staff energy and time to address the damage the opioid epidemic has caused," the resolution reads.
Boies said officials haven't come up with — if they ever can — a specific dollar figure showing the financial impact the opioid crisis has had on the county.
"But the epidemic has had a significant impact on families in our community," he said. And, "the impact of broken families, lost employment, and all of the other negative impacts on our society is significant."
