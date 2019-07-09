BERRYVILLE — A sheriff’s deputy may soon be patrolling the campus of a third Clarke County school.
A $30,293 grant has been approved by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to help the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office fund a resource officer for Boyce Elementary School.
For the sheriff’s office to accept the grant, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors would have to approve a local match of $37,114. That would bring total compensation for the position, including salary and benefits, to $67,407.
During its meeting Monday morning, the supervisors’ Finance Committee decided by consensus to recommend to the full board that the match be appropriated.
The full board will make its decision during its meeting next Tuesday.
The local money would come from savings, a document shows.
If the match is provided and the grant is accepted, plans are for the officer to begin working at Boyce Elementary around Aug. 20, when the new school year will start, according to Travis Sumption, the sheriff’s office’s chief deputy.
The DCJS grant would be only for a year, said county Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees financial matters. To continue the position beyond the coming school year, the county would have to fully fund it thereafter.
A resource officer at Clarke County High School initially was funded a few years ago with the help of a U.S. Department of Justice grant that has since expired. An officer who began working at Johnson-Williams Middle School in the past school year is being partially funded until October through a DCJS grant. The county now fully funds the high school officer. It will fully fund the middle school officer when the state grant runs out.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett asked whether Cooley Elementary School eventually will have a resource officer. “Probably,” Sheriff Tony Roper responded, indicating he believes the county eventually can receive a grant to help place an officer there.
Sumption said plans are to place the county’s third resource officer at Boyce Elementary because it is about eight miles away, and the farthest school, from the sheriff’s office in Berryville.
The high school, middle school and Cooley are in Berryville. Therefore, reasoning is that the sheriff’s office and the Berryville Police Department may be able to get to those three schools more quickly.
Although resource officers can immediately respond to any crimes occurring on campus, their main importance is in discouraging incidents from occurring due to their presence, Roper said.
Before they approved the local match for the middle school officer last year, supervisors voiced concerns about accepting a grant of only partial funding, the county possibly having to eventually fully fund the position and the timing of the money.
David Weiss, the board’s chairman who represents the Buckmarsh District, said Tuesday he would have preferred for the state to have made its decision on the Boyce Elementary grant last spring so the county could have considered the match while preparing the fiscal 2020 budget. A budget amendment now would be needed.
It is not absolutely necessary for a school to have a resource officer, Roper told committee. But “I promise you,” he said, that if students’ lives are ever put at risk at a school where an officer is not stationed, “the public outcry will be more than we can handle.”
A stipulation of the DCJS grant is that the resource officer must work exclusively on campus before the grant money expires and the locality starts fully funding the position. However, Roper said that if a Clarke County resource officer is needed elsewhere, such as when schools are closed, if the state wants to grumble, he will go to Richmond and explain circumstances. He said the state must realize that the county is small and has limited resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.