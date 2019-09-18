BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will receive more than $600,000 in federal funds to hire five additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical services (EMS) workers.
That will increase the number of paid, full-time personnel stationed among the county’s three largely volunteer fire companies from seven to 12. County officials hope it will help reduce emergency response times.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to accept the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I applaud the effort” of the county’s emergency services department to obtain the funds, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss. “We need these paid people.”
The county will spend $1,008,885 over the next three years to cover the new salaries and benefits. The county will receive $622,145.75 in SAFER funds, but it will have to match the grant with $386,739.25 in local funds, said Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
Beginning four years from now, the county will have to fully fund the positions, Lichty said.
A grant application was submitted earlier this year. Not knowing if the county would receive the grant, it budgeted to fill 1½ positions — using its own money — in the fiscal year that started July 1. Plans were to fill another 1½ positions during the next fiscal year and the remaining two in the following year.
The grant requires the county to fill all of the positions within 180 days of accepting the grant. Lichty said he believes the county will be able to do so.
According to Lichty, seven paid, full-time firefighters/EMS workers rotate between shifts at the John H. Enders Fire Company in Berryville. Thirteen part-timers work at Enders and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company in Bluemont. The Boyce Volunteer Fire Company has some part-time personnel, but Lichty was uncertain of the exact number.
The county’s Fire and Rescue Commission, comprised of members of each company who advise the supervisors on how to handle emergency services matters, recommended that more paid personnel be hired.
Having more paid workers will reduce reliance on volunteers who often must travel to the companies to get firefighting and rescue equipment before responding to calls. In turn, response times should be reduced, officials have said.
Paid workers are supplemented by approximately 160 volunteers among the three companies. However, there is no guarantee that volunteers will be available to respond to emergencies.
Occasionally, the county must get fire and rescue crews from nearby localities to respond to emergencies when no paid staff or volunteers were available locally.
Lichty said the specifics of where the new, full-time employees will be stationed has not been decided.
“Basically we’ll almost be doubling the amount of full-time staff we have on duty within a 24-hour period,” he said.
The county recently advertised the firefighter/EMS positions. It received 62 applications. Of those, 19 are undergoing interviews, skills testing and physicals, Lichty said.
“I feel fairly confident that we’ll be able to get five out of that 19,” he added.
