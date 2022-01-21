BERRYVILLE — A program designed to help Clarke County maintain its largely rural character will continue for another six years.
Earlier this week, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors renewed the Agricultural and Forestal District (AFD) program. The vote to renew it was unanimous following a public hearing during which nobody spoke.
Six years is the maximum allowable renewal period, according to county Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp.
The AFD is a voluntary program authorized under state law and county code.
Being included in the district “empowers property owners to conserve (their land) and promote agriculture within the county,” Camp said.
Participating property owners must comply with certain land-use restrictions. For instance, they cannot adjust boundary lines to reduce the area of their property.
But “the AFD doesn’t prohibit you from building a house or creating one (new) lot” as a subdivision, Camp said.
Owners receive benefits for participating. One example is special protection from eminent domain actions to acquire land for construction of highways, power lines and other infrastructure. Another is safeguards against local ordinances unreasonably restricting farm structures and farming and forestry practices, a flyer about the AFD shows.
Approximately 37,000 acres currently are within the county’s AFD. That doesn’t include roughly 27,000 acres in conservation easements, Camp noted.
Conservation easements are a different program. Landowners donate or sell easements to a public authority to be held in perpetual trust. In return, they’re compensated either by a direct payment from the authority or selling tax credits generated by donating their easements.
Camp said conservation easements are more permanent than the AFD.
When the AFD comes up for renewal consideration, owners can choose to remove their properties from the district.
Four recently did so, yet one owner added his property to the district near the end of December, documents show.
Otherwise, during the six-year district term, property can be removed only if the owner dies or experiences financial hardships that could lead to the property being confiscated.
Criteria for considering properties for the AFD includes:
Land zoned AOC (Agriculture-Open Space-Conservation) west of the Shenandoah River consisting of a minimum of five acres if it doesn’t contain a dwelling or six acres if it does.
Land zoned FOC (Forestal-Open Space-Conservation) east of the river consisting of a minimum of 20 acres without a dwelling or 21 acres with one.
Meeting certain composite Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) scores based on a parcel’s acreage.
Farms having a composite LESA score lower than 60 usually are excluded from the program. According to Camp, exceptions can be made if they’re adjacent to — and operated contiguously with — farming units with qualifying scores and which are owned by one or more people who also own the qualifying farm unit.
Parcels in Berryville and Boyce, the county’s two incorporated towns, aren’t eligible for inclusion in Clarke County’s AFD.
For more information about the district, call Camp at 540-955-5132 or email him at jcamp@clarkecounty.gov.
Established in 1980, the AFD has since been renewed seven times.
