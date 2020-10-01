BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Wednesday reported Clarke County’s first death from COVID-19.
The death was noted on the department’s online coronavirus dashboard, which provides numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths per county, city and health district. The dashboard is updated each morning.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene and county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said they don’t know the person’s identity or when he or she died.
“It might have been recently,” Greene said, “or it might have been days or weeks ago, depending when the death certificate was filed.”
The VDH officially doesn’t comment on specific COVID-19 cases because of patient privacy provisions of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), he said.
Clarke County — one of six localities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s Lord Fairfax Health District — has been an anomaly in the region because it hasn’t reported a COVID-19 death until now. The district’s first coronavirus-related death was reported April 24 and involved a Shenandoah County resident.
Page County reported its first death on April 29. Frederick County and Winchester reported their first coronavirus deaths on April 28 and May 12, respectively. Warren County reported its first death on May 10.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, wasn’t aware of Clarke’s first COVID-19 death until contacted by a reporter.
“We’re very saddened by the news,” Weiss said. “We send our condolences to the family.”
According to Greene, there have been 113 deaths attributed to the coronavirus throughout the district. Sixty-six of the deaths have been among people 80 years of age and older, he said.
The VDH dashboard shows that 95 cases of COVID-19 have occurred in Clarke County since the pandemic started early this year. Only 12 of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations.
A rural community with only about 14,000 residents, Lichty said the county has “fared fairly well” amid the pandemic. He estimated that 10% to 15% of patients that county ambulance crews transported to hospitals in recent months have displayed coronavirus symptoms.
“But we treat every (medical) call as if it was” a potential COVID-19 case, he said, such as by requiring medics to use protective equipment.
