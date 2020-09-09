BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Elections so far has received more than 1,200 ballot requests from people wanting to vote on Nov. 3 without going to the polls.
That is an increase of more than 200% from the number submitted for the last presidential election in 2016, said General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Along with choosing a president and vice president, county voters will elect a United States senator and House of Representatives member and, in a special election, a county circuit court clerk. Berryville District voters will elect a Clarke County Board of Supervisors member in a special race. Two constitutional amendments also will be on the ballot.
Bosserman told the supervisors Tuesday morning she thinks the ballot requests mainly are from people reluctant to go to the polls for fear of catching COVID-19. She doesn't know whether the increase has anything to do with the presidential election.
Nationwide, presidential elections tend to attract the highest numbers of voters. In Clarke County, those contests typically see voter turnout of about 80%, Bosserman said.
Ballots will be mailed to voters planning to vote by mail starting Sept. 18, she said. Early in-person voting also will start that day at the elections office in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, she added.
Don't call it absentee voting anymore. The terminology has changed, Bosserman mentioned.
People not only can mail their ballots back to the elections office this year. They also will be able to drop them in a secure box that will be sited outside the Government Center. The box will be checked and ballots removed from it several times a day, according to Bosserman.
"The state is requiring a lot of security with that," she said, so a surveillance camera will be installed near the box.
However, ballots can be placed in the box only when the Government Center is open. The box will be locked at night and on weekends, Bosserman said.
Secure boxes for "vote-by-mail" ballots also will be placed outside polling places on Election Day, she said.
But anyone who actually returns a ballot by mail must have the envelope postmarked no later than Nov. 3, Bosserman said. The elections office must receive it by noon on the following Friday.
Return envelopes already will be stamped and have the address of the elections office printed on them.
From Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, people can vote early in person at the elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the last two Saturdays before the election.
People voting either at the Government Center or other polling places will be required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.
Bosserman said the busiest days for voting at the elections office likely will be Sept. 18 and during the week before the election.
