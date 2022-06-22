BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County resident has asked the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to study how fast drivers are traveling on Millwood Road (Route 723).
Tuesday afternoon, Bruce Anderson told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that the road is a shortcut for people commuting from Berryville and Boyce east along U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway).
"My observations," Anderson said, "have been that only a very small percentage, less than 10%, of the traffic on Millwood Road is ... local residents and patrons of local businesses."
And, "drivers often exceed posted (speed) limits by 10 mph," he said.
Anderson mentioned that Millwood village is a popular spot for people to ride horses, either along or near the road.
"Unfortunately, many drivers are oblivious to the hazards" of vehicles being near equestrian activities, he said.
Anderson said he's specifically asked VDOT to study how fast drivers are traveling on Millwood Road between U.S. 50 and the village. Based on the study results, he said he would like for VDOT to:
• Re-evaluate traffic pattern and consider reducing speed limits,
• Post permanent signs alerting drivers to equestrian activities,
• Install a radar system to inform passing drivers of their speeds, and
• Consider installing other traffic calming measures.
"Action needs to be taken before residents and horses are injured or killed," he said.
Three years ago, Anderson and his wife, Debbie, bought a small horse farm at the intersection of Millwood and Tilthammer Mill roads. They moved to Clarke County full-time after Anderson retired as Hawaii's state health director in late 2020.
Since moving there, he said, he and his wife have become aware of "numerous incidents ... putting the lives of riders and their horses in grave danger."
"Virtually everyone who has ridden along Millwood Road can recount situations where their horses were startled, reared, bolted and/or otherwise reacted badly to speeding vehicles."
Speaking during time at the meeting reserved for public comments, Anderson said he just wanted to let the supervisors know about his request to VDOT.
Neither the supervisors nor Wayne Tapscott, superintendent of VDOT's Berryville Area Headquarters, directly responded to Anderson's concerns.
Tapscott told the supervisors that VDOT recently repaired shoulders along Raven Rocks Road and is doing so along U.S. 50, Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway).
Asphalt patching has been completed along U.S. 50 and and Carmel Road, Tapscott said. Patching along Crums Church Road will be finished by the end of this month, he said.
Surface treatments recently were applied on Kimble, Stringtown, Allen and Old Charles Town roads, he added.
In another matter, the supervisors adopted a resolution of support for Berryville obtaining VDOT funds to make improvements along East Main Street.
Improvements are targeted for the stretch of East Main (Va. 7 Business) between the railroad and Battletown Drive, including the area around Jack Enders Boulevard. They include curbs and gutters, storm sewerage, minor lane widening and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of the street.
The project's cost is estimated at $7.9 million.
Berryville is seeking Smart Scale funds for the project. Smart Scale is a VDOT program that scores proposed highway projects based on factors such as how much they would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, boost economic development efforts and affect the environment.
An application must be submitted to VDOT by Aug. 1, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Officials say the improvements will make it easier for pedestrians to get around, especially when walking to and from downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.