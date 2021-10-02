BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed this Monday “Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown Day.”
Brown, who lives in Berryville, is believed to be Clarke County’s oldest resident. She will celebrate her 110th birthday on Monday.
“Centenarian Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown, who still lives in her Josephine Street home where she maintains a daily routine that includes spiritual reflection, now joins a small but extraordinary group of individuals known as supercentenarians,” the supervisors’ proclamation states
Brown was born Oct. 4, 1911, in Fauquier County. She was one of the 13 children of James Roberts and Maria Hosby Roberts.
When she was 7, Brown and her parents moved to Clarke County to work at Springfield Farm. It was there that she began a life of cleaning, cooking and caring for others.
For 30 years, Brown worked for families who lived at the Knoll, a home on South Church Street in Berryville, before returning to work at Springfield Farm in the early 1960s while still care-taking at the Knoll.
She married John Lampkin in the 1930s. They built a house on Josephine Street together. Its main two-story structure originally was part of a livery stable on Main Street that Lampkin moved about seven blocks.
Lampkin died in 1982. Six years later, Brown married the Rev. Paul Brown, who was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church on Josephine Street before he died in 1998.
Brown has eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.
