BERRYVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic apparently had little overall effect on Clarke County’s coffers during the past fiscal year.
Revenues totaling $29,140.111.75 were collected in the year that ended on June 30, preliminary figures presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday show. That amount was just $625,195.25 — or 2.1% — below the budgeted estimate of $29,765,307.
Supervisors indicated they are pleased.
David Weiss, the board’s chairman who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he believes the small shortfall largely is due to careful budget planning and management and “people here (in the county) wanting to pay their bills” on time.
The pandemic started earlier this year. Officials have since voiced concerns about how effects of the pandemic, such as people being out of work and maybe unable to pay tax bills, would affect county finances.
Preliminary figures show revenue from real property taxes totaled $14,451,766.79, which was $260,836.21 below the estimate of $14,712.603. Personal property (vehicle) tax revenue totaled $4,637,978.77, which was $551.706.23 below the estimate of $5,189,685.
The numbers, presented by county Joint Administrative Services Director Brenda Bennett, show both dearths and surpluses among numerous line-items.
Sales tax and building permit revenues are among the surpluses.
The county collected $1,281,008.88 in sales and use tax revenues, which was $344,881.88 above the estimate of $936,127, the figures show. County Administrator Chris Boies said he thinks that was because residents bought more items in local stores.
“People weren’t going to Winchester” to shop, he said, as health officials encouraged people to stay close to home amid the pandemic.
Weiss wondered aloud whether the pandemic has changed people’s traveling and spending patterns on a permanent basis.
Revenue from building permit fees totaled $229,443.30, which was $33,198.30 above the estimated $196,245. Boies said the pandemic apparently hasn’t hindered new home construction in the county.
Among the construction, two large subdivisions are being developed in the Berryville area.
Other revenue line-items exceeding expectations, according to the preliminary figures, included:
Fees for ambulance and rescue services — $469,506.83, which was $37,006.83 above the estimated $432,500;
Interest on bank deposits — $99,640.69, which was $36,716.69 above the estimated $62,924;
Construction utility taxes on electricity and natural gas — $351,749.12, which was $5,655.12 above the estimated $346,094;
Recordation taxes — $298,681.80, which was $6,932.80 above the estimated $291,749;
Taxes on wills — $11,073.50, which was $4,298.50 above the estimated $$6,775, and
Transient occupancy (lodging) taxes — $25,609.70, which was $2,045.70 above the estimated $23,564.
Preliminary numbers won’t be considered final until after an independent audit of fiscal 2020 finances is conducted later in the current budget year.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors recognized Lora Walburn, who recently retired as the board’s deputy clerk and the county administrator’s executive assistant. She had worked for the county since 2002.
Walburn self-published and maintained the county code, and county records were digitized under her supervision, a resolution adopted in her honor shows.
She was not present at the meeting.
The board made the following appointments:
Robin York was appointed to the Clarke County Board of Social Services to fill an unexpired term ending in July 2022.
Matt Peterson was appointed as a citizen representative to People Inc. to fill an unexpired term also ending in July 2022.
Rodney Pierce was reappointed to the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority. His new four-year term will expire in October 2024.
