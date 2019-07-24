BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s zoning and subdivision ordinances are undergoing an overhaul.
The zoning ordinance provides rules stipulating how property in certain areas can be used, such as for residential or commercial purposes, and factors such as lot sizes and structure heights. The subdivision ordinance provides rules for matters such as sidewalks, streets and utility installations within developments.
County Planning Director Brandon Stidham said the ordinances must be amended periodically. For example, new development trends or changes in state laws may necessitate rule changes.
Over time, “the ordinances can become disjointed or unclear” as a result of amendments, and they must be revised to streamline them and clear up any ambiguities, he said.
Work to revise the county’s ordinances began during the latter part of 2017.
Proposed revisions are expected to be ready for county officials to start examining soon.
“It’s a very significant undertaking,” Stidham said, explaining why the work has taken so long. “You have to make sure you’re giving careful consideration to all of the issues. That’s what we’ve done.”
“This is probably the biggest project we’ve done in the past 10 years,” said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District. “It’s quite something.”
County planning department employees currently are finishing drafts of the revisions. Plans are for the drafts to be reviewed by the county’s attorney in August before they are presented to a committee overseeing the revision process. The committee is to review the drafts during several meetings, make any changes its members think are needed and then forward the documents to the Clarke County Planning Commission and the supervisors.
The commission and the supervisors have scheduled four joint meetings to examine the revisions in depth. The meetings are set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
From December through February, planning department employees intend to publicize the rule changes and seek public comment on them. Anyone interested in examining the revisions will be able to do so at the planning department inside the government center.
The commission, which makes recommendations to the supervisors on how to handle land-use matters, intends to hold a public hearing in March. After the hearing, it can immediately vote to send the revisions to the supervisors or — if its members want time to further consider the changes and/or public comments heard — postpone action until April.
Depending on when they get the commission’s recommendation for approval, the supervisors will hold their own hearing in either May or June. They can then vote to enact them or put it off for a month.
