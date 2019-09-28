BERRYVILLE — Clarke County coach Chris Parker had a feeling that Peyton Rutherford was due for a big game against East Rockingham on Friday.
Held out of the end zone and under 50 yards rushing in a 21-7 loss against Stuarts Draft the previous week, Rutherford needed just two plays Friday to surpass that total.
The bruising 6-foot, 210-pound senior raced 60 yards for a score on the game's second play on the way to piling up 307 yards and three scores on 27 carries in the Eagles' 42-7 romp against last year's state semifinalists in the Bull Run District opener for both teams.
Danny Lyman added 115 yards on 10 carries and snared one of Colby Childs' two TD passes as the Eagles (3-1) racked up 491 of yards of offense, while frustrating East Rockingham's attack.
Rutherford had five carries of 25 yards or more during the contest, including a 47-yard TD run to cap the scoring. Rutherford ran around, through and stiff-armed multiple players on his big evening.
"Last week was a wake-up call," Parker said of the loss to Stuarts Draft. "He's the ultimate team guy, but I think he wanted to make a statement, too."
To Parker's point, Rutherford said his goals this week were team-related.
"How determined was I? I wanted to win for the team and I know the team had my back," Rutherford said. "It was just a great team effort. ... The team wanted this win really bad and we deserved it."
Rutherford certainly got the Eagles started well. After gaining six yards on his opening carry, Rutherford found the end zone on his second touch. Running basically the same play to the right, Rutherford cut left to a hole, bounced off a would-be tackler and was gone up the left sidelines. Kellen Dalton's extra point made it 7-0 just 53 seconds into the game.
"The first touchdown of the night, the line opened up a hole and gave me the opportunity to score," Rutherford said. "I took advantage of the opportunity."
"We wanted to set the tone for the game and that certainly set the tone," Parker said. "We had two things — we wanted to be able to bounce back from a tough loss and we wanted to set the tone for the Bull Run District. I think we did that."
Clarke County's defense also set the tone, too. The Eagles bent a little, but made big plays when they needed to.
East Rockingham drove to the Eagles 24, but on fourth-and-3 they stuffed Nathan Rodriguez for a six-yard loss.
Later in the quarter, Childs was picked off at the Eagles 32, but East Rockingham did not get any closer than that and was forced to punt.
"I thought our defense played great," Parker said. "... Really overall, we played really tough. We shut them down on some key fourth downs."
After the East Rockingham punt that was downed at the 3, the Eagles went on a bizarre 97-yard march. Aided by a personal foul penalty, Clarke County drove to the East Rockingham 25, but a pair of holding penalties forced a third-and-30 from the 45.
On that play, Childs rolled left away from pressure and launched a towering pass to tight end Trey Trenary, who made the grab and spun into the end zone to give Clarke County a 14-0 lead 7:54 before the half.
On Clarke County's next possession, Childs was back at it again. A 26-yard run by Rutherford keyed a 51-yard drive that started with a 15-yard penalty. On third-and-8 from the 27, Childs lofted a perfect pass that the speedy Lyman ran down behind two defensive backs for a score.
"I ran a wheel route," Lyman said. "Colby was able to put it perfectly in the end zone, right out of their reach and right in my reach and I was able to dive out and grab the ball."
The Eagles were able to build that 21-0 halftime lead, despite having five offensive blocking penalties (four holds and a chop block).
East Rockingham didn't roll over and came out firing after the break. On the fifth play from scrimmage, quarterback Tyce McNair fired a perfect strike to Trenton Morris behind the Eagles' secondary for a 67-yard TD.
Clarke County needed only three plays to get the TD back. Rutherford carried twice for 20 yards before Lyman took a handoff from Rutherford and broke loose up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown run.
"It was perfect blocking all of the way around," Lyman said. "The line did a very good job and Colby had a great lead block. I was able to follow around him, make a cut and then find the end zone."
Lyman also made a big play on defense. East Rockingham drove 52 yards to the Clarke County 28, but McNair overthrew his target and Lyman was there to pick it off.
"I was able to read it and pick it off," Lyman said. "That was definitely a huge momentum changer."
"He's what you would call a 'ball hawk,'" Parker said of Lyman. "You have to be disciplined to play the technique and your position, but when that ball leaves the quarterback's hand it's anybody's ball. I think he does a good job of reacting."
After the Eagles stopped East Rockingham's next drive on a fourth-and-1 from the 26, Rutherford took over from there. He had five carries for 55 yards on a six-play, 74-yard drive that he capped with a 2-yard TD run. On the final play of the third quarter, he took a pitch from blocking back Cody Sowers and rumbled 47 yards to cap his huge night.
"It's a real simple game right there — they were blocking better and running the football better than we were," East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said when asked about Rutherford. "He's a heck of a high school football player."
On that run and several others, Rutherford ran through and stiff-armed would-be tacklers.
"It's his training in the offseason," Parker said. "When you prepare like that, it sets you up to be able to do that. He's strong as an ox and he's not going to go down on the first hit."
Lyman's running made it difficult to concentrate on either back.
"That's the whole philosophy of our offense," Parker said. "He compliments Peyton and Colby, too when he runs it. Danny is slippery and has good vision. They can't just focus on Peyton. Danny, he gets sneaky yardage. He's a big playmaker."
Childs was 4-for-6 for 76 yards. Morris rushed 10 times for 66 yards to lead East Rockingham, while McNair was 5-of-17 for 90 yards.
"We played a tough team and we made a lot of critical errors in the game," Coleman said. "It just got away from us and snowballed on us. Clarke County has a lot to do with that."
Parker, whose team next travels to Madison County on Friday, was pleased with the win.
"That team was in the state semis last year," he said. "I understand they had graduation and all of that, but they are a well-coached team. To be able to come back after a loss is a huge thing. We're on the road for two weeks, so it was good to get back in the win column."
