BERRYVILLE — A Loudoun County highway project could help Clarke County in the long run, a candidate for the county’s Board of Supervisors believes.
“One small benefit of the Hillsboro project,” Doug Lawrence said Tuesday night, “is that we might get a look into the future” as to how growth in the county will affect traffic on local roads.
Lawrence and Bill “Doc” Houck, both of whom are vying for the Russell District seat in the Nov. 5 election, commented on the issue during a candidates’ dialogue in the Ruritan building at the Clarke County Fairgrounds. The Russell District seat is the only contested Clarke County race in the upcoming election.
The Hillsboro project involves reconstructing a stretch of Va. 9 through the town of roughly 200 residents in western Loudoun County. It is anticipated that traffic along Va. 7 and U.S. 340 north of Berryville will increase during construction as a result of detours, which has Clarke County officials concerned.
During the dialogue, moderator Phillip Shenk asked Lawrence and Houck questions about how Va. 7 — which sees a lot of speeders — and other roads can be made safer.
“I don’t know any really good answers” to the county’s highway problems, Houck admitted. “They’re just not built for the traffic on them.”
Because VDOT owns county roads, the Board of Supervisors has limited input into how they are maintained, Houck said. And, “VDOT tends to do what they’re going to do.”
The Va. 9 project has brought concerns about safety on Va. 7 to VDOT’s attention, Lawrence said. He showed a report recently prepared by the department outlining potential safety improvements for the road.
But “money is the thing,” he said, referring to limited funds that the state makes available to Clarke County for highway improvements. “We have to prioritize.”
Residents must voice to county officials their opinions on what improvements should take precedence, he added.
The dialogue stemmed from a grassroots effort by Russell District voters to learn more about the candidates. The current longtime Russell District supervisor, Barbara Byrd, is not seeking re-election.
Organizers emphasized that the event was not a debate, but rather a conversation about voters’ concerns. Shenk, of the Clarke County Farm Bureau, asked the candidates questions concerning their opinions on various issues. Each candidate then had limited time — three minutes, give or take a few seconds — in which to respond.
Public education was another topic discussed.
Lawrence and Houck agreed that the county’s schools need more state funding. That would enable the school division to increase teacher pay. In turn, experienced teachers would be dissuaded from taking jobs in other places that pay higher salaries, they said.
Houck, who was on the Clarke County School Board for 21 years, said county teacher salaries are below the statewide average. He mentioned that Loudoun County teachers generally make up to $30,000 more per year.
The candidates also voiced support for finding ways to extend high-speed internet service, or broadband, to as many places in Clarke County as possible.
Houck is optimistic that most parts of the county eventually will have the service. “There’s momentum to get funding from the state,” he said.
Earlier this year, the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative awarded the county a $209,513 grant to help Comcast provide high-speed internet in the Clarke County village of White Post.
“The state is starting to recognize how important it is,” said Houck, adding that broadband has become as important as electricity became 100 years ago.
However, “there’s still going to be pockets (of the county) where it’s not available” in the future, Lawrence predicted. Communications companies cannot afford to extend broadband to locations without enough potential customers to make it worthwhile, officials have said.
Lawrence encouraged county residents to go online to www.clarkeconnect.org to learn about the county’s internet expansion efforts.
Also, the candidates voiced support for keeping the county predominantly rural, based on residents’ wishes, and protecting the environment.
