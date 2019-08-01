BERRYVILLE — Clarke County residents who use the solid waste convenience center on Quarry Road probably will not be able to recycle plastic after mid-August.
After the end of the year, they may not be able to recycle anything as demand for recyclable materials continues to decline. That would mean they would have to discard their recyclables alongside their other garbage, and it would all end up in the regional landfill in Frederick County.
For now, the convenience center continues to accept metal cans, newsprint, flattened cardboard and plastic bottles for recycling, as it has since it opened in January, according to County Administrator David Ash.
Frederick County, Winchester and Clarke County share the landfill, which Frederick operates. Therefore, Clarke County “rides along” — as county officials put it — a contract that Frederick County has with Southern Scrap/Williams Recycling of Winchester for collection of recyclable materials.
Clarke officials recently told The Winchester Star that Southern Scrap would stop taking plastics and cans as of mid-July, which would result in the convenience center no longer processing them for recycling.
Southern Scrap had notified Frederick County that it was terminating its contract with that county. However, Frederick has renegotiated a contract with the firm, which will continue accepting cans, paper and cardboard through Dec. 31. It won’t, however, accept plastics after Aug. 13. Frederick County is trying to line up another firm to accept plastics after that date.
Clarke’s executive assistant to county administration, Lora Walburn, said that as a result of Frederick’s revised contract, the Quarry Road convenience center will have to stop accepting plastics after Aug. 13, too, if Frederick cannot recruit another company to take them.
Until then, the center will continue to accept all of the recyclables it has taken since it opened, Ash said.
As to how long it will continue taking any or all of those items, “we will cut back when we get a notice that everyone else (Frederick and Winchester) are cutting back,” Ash said.
For many years, China imported recyclables from the United States and elsewhere and turned them into consumer products and packaging. However, China no longer is accepting many types of materials because of environmental concerns. That has sent the worldwide recycling market into a tailspin.
“It doesn’t look like the market is getting any better right now,” Ash said.
Studies of future recycling options — both long-term and short-term — are under way or soon to start.
The landfill is studying options specifically for Frederick and Clarke counties and Winchester. And, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission plans to study recycling options for the entire region, which includes the three localities.
With the downturn in the recycling market, “everybody is scrambling” to determine new options, Ash said.
The Quarry Road convenience center, which is just east of Berryville and almost in the exact center of Clarke County, is the only such center operated by the county.
Clarke residents also can use convenience centers operated by Warren and Frederick counties at Double Tollgate and near the Frederick/Clarke line.
If the Clarke-operated center eventually must discontinue accepting all recyclable materials, Ash said, “it probably won’t be any sooner or later than anyone else.”
“We’re all going to be in the same boat, and we’ll sink or swim at the same time,” he said.
