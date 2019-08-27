BERRYVILLE — As the father of a son in the same grade as Cody Sowers, Casey Childs was quite familiar with Sowers' playing style long before he entered the halls of Clarke County High School.
"I've known these seniors since they were knee-high, basically," said Childs, the Clarke County football team's defensive coordinator. "I remember them all from Little League football. Basically, he would just knock on people. He'll take on guys twice his size and he can pop right back up and keep rolling. He's the type who would run through a wall."
Clarke County's coaches might not have known what type of stats or accolades Sowers was going to accumulate last year, but they weren't surprised with the effort.
"Aggressive," said Sowers when asked about his strengths as a linebacker. "I'm not scared of anyone bigger than me."
After making only 10 tackles as a special teams player and late-game substitute as a sophomore in 2017, the hunting enthusiast burst onto the scene as a junior at middle linebacker and successfully targeted opponents for a team-high 131 tackles, 25 more than anyone in Frederick County or Winchester. Sowers was one of just two Clarke County players to be selected to the All-Region 2B first team.
Sowers, who started playing football at age 6, has never been very big. He played cornerback until his freshman year in high school, and he currently stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. But the senior has always loved hitting people, and it shows. He earned the team's "Honey Badger" award last year in part because of his fearless attitude.
"He's not one of these physically ominous guys," Clarke County head coach Chris Parker said. "With guys like [current NCAA Divison I players] Bryan Wallace and Jacob Peace, you think, 'My Lord, they're huge.' But he's tough. A honey badger is a vicious, fighting-to-the-last-breath type of creature and Cody goes hard all the time and is relentless to the ball. He makes tackles.
"This year, he's going to have the role of being a two-way player, because he's going to be the blocking back for our offense. Basically, in our offense [the single wing], the blocking back is a guard. You have to make some physical blocks. And he can do it."
Childs said the manner in which Sowers handled himself as a sophomore against a strong senior class proved to be a strong harbinger. One of the members of that 2017 group of seniors, Ben Sprouse, gave him the nickname "Cooter" — a reference to the "Dukes of Hazzard" character who Sowers does bear some resemblance to — and that's the name people around the Clarke County football team use for him.
"He was the scout team linebacker, and he got beat on when he was younger by Bryan Wallace, Kyle Anderson, Lucas Rogers, Jacob Peace, guys that were pretty daggone good football players," said Childs of players who weighed between 230 and 300 pounds. "You can imagine going against kids who are D-I and off in college now. But he never stopped. He just kept coming and coming and coming.
"The breakout season he had last year I think had a lot to do with who he had to go against as a sophomore. You're not playing anyone better than Bryan and Jacob and those guys."
After earning a starting position in the preseason, Parker said Sowers was "Mr. Consistency" once the regular season began.
Sowers had just three tackles in his first game, but then had 17 in the second game against Handley. While size has never intimidated Sowers, having so much added responsibility in the heart of Clarke County's defense had him a little on edge at first.
"I was nervous [when the season started]," Sowers said. "[After the first game], I started feeling more comfortable playing and wasn't feeling scared to mess up. I put it all out there."
Sowers only failed to reach double digits in tackles once over the final 10 games of the year for a Clarke County team that finished 7-4. Sowers had a season-high 19 tackles in the regular-season finale against West Point.
"He's very coachable, and that helps him," Parker said. "You don't have to worry about him in practice."
Sowers — a first-team Region 2B soccer defender in the spring who had seven goals and one assist — said he believes soccer helps him with his footwork for football, and football helps him with his aggressiveness and strength for soccer.
"If you see him on the soccer field, he just destroys people," Childs said.
After getting significantly stronger, Sowers might be delivering even more pain this fall. Sowers said he's increased his lifting marks by about 50 pounds from last summer in the bench press (205 pounds), dead lift (345), squat (285) and hang clean (195).
"I hope to do at least as good as I did last year, and hopefully get all-state," Sowers said. "I'm looking forward to playing on offense as well."
Linemen Grayson Aylestock said he has no doubt that Sowers' name will continue to be a staple over the public address system at games.
"He's a freak," Aylestock said. "He's fast, he's aggressive. He'll put himself [in the middle of the action] and won't even hesitate."
