BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools employees will receive pay bonuses in November.
But on Monday night, the School Board decided not to give them as much as administrators had planned. That reduced the amount of local funds that must be put toward the bonuses.
The bonuses come after all school personnel received a 10% salary increase for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
Full-time contracted employees who work at least six hours a day will get a $1,000 bonus. Contracted employees working fewer hours daily will get $500. Taxes will be taken from those amounts.
Contracted employees include teachers, instructional assistants and administrators.
Through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the state provided $171,885 to cover the bonus for all positions funded through Virginia's Standards of Quality (SOQs).
Administrators believe, though, that out of fairness, employees in support positions not funded through the SOQs — such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers currently employed by the school division — should get bonuses, too.
"Everybody works hard," said CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop. "To not provide everybody something (extra) is a slap in the face."
Yet not everyone will receive a bonus. Ineligible employees will include substitute teachers, other temporary workers and athletic coaches who don't also teach, as well as anyone hired after Oct. 1, according to Bishop.
Because of economic hardships people are suffering in the wake of the pandemic, White Post District board member Chip Schutte said he thinks Oct. 1 is too early for a cutoff date.
Still, "there is no date that's going to be perfect," Schutte said.
Administrators originally proposed giving net bonuses. Employees would have received approximately $1,000 or $500 after taxes and other withholdings were taken out. Bishop estimated those who would have received a $1,000 check actually receiving a gross bonus of about $1,200.
That would have cost the school division about $349,000, he said, including $274,000 in wages plus $75,000 toward withholdings. After the state money was factored in, the division would have been responsible for covering approximately $177,115.
Despite approving the bonus in a unanimous vote, the board decided to make it a net bonus instead of a gross one. The $75,000 toward withholdings was subtracted from the schools' share of the expense. As a result, "we anticipate that the bonus will cost the division approximately $100,000," Bishop told the newspaper.
Bishop said he wasn't notified of the state's intent to give bonuses — ones requiring local dollars alongside the state's allocation — until June 6, well after the school division's and county's budgets for fiscal 2023 were adopted.
So the question he posed to the School Board basically was, "How do we find the local money needed to give the bonuses?"
That was unclear Monday night. He indicated he would consult with Joint Administrative Services, the finance department for the county and its schools.
In an email Wednesday afternoon, Bishop told The Winchester Star, "The division has received a number of grants which will allow previously budgeted operating dollars to be earmarked for the bonus payment." The grant money will supplant the budgeted money.
Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, the Buckmarsh District's representative, asked whether any educational activities would have to be eliminated to help fund the bonuses.
No, and neither will any staff positions be cut, he replied.
The bonus will be paid through a special payroll on Nov. 21, Bishop said. Amounts that employees actually take home will depend on withholdings required for particular individuals, he emphasized.
