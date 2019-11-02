Name: Charles "Chip" Schutte
Running for: Clarke County School Board, White Post District (unopposed)
Age: 64
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Real estate broker
Education: University of Virginia, B.A.; University of North Carolina, Master's in Planning
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 26 years
What makes you the best candidate?: I support the teachers and students
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,400 per year
Note: Schutte has served on the School Board since 2012.
