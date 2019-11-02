Charles "Chip" Schutte

Charles "Chip" Schutte

Name: Charles "Chip" Schutte

Running for: Clarke County School Board, White Post District (unopposed)

Age: 64 

Political affiliation: Independent

Occupation: Real estate broker

Education: University of Virginia, B.A.; University of North Carolina, Master's in Planning

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 26 years

What makes you the best candidate?: I support the teachers and students

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,400 per year

Note: Schutte has served on the School Board since 2012.

