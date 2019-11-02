Name: Jonathan M. Turkel
Running For: Millwood Seat, Clarke County School Board (unopposed)
Age: 49
Political Affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Local Government Management
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 15 years
What makes you the best candidate: My interest is in ensuring the school system operates as effectively as possible for the benefit of our youth. Having served on several County committees and as a long-time local government employee I understand the reality of how local government works and bring that background to the School Board. As a current School Board member seeking re-election, I know I have the responsibility of oversight for the community, and the responsibility of education for our youth.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,400/
Note: Turkel has served on the School Board since 2017.
