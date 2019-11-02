Name: Katherine "Katie" Kerr-Hobert
Running for: Berryville District, School Board Seat (unopposed)
Age: 40
Political affiliation: Undisclosed
Occupation: Mother, wife, personal assistant
Education: Clarke County High School, 1997; The College of William and Mary, 2001; Master’s degree in special education - George Mason University, 2006
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: I am a Clarke County native and went through elementary, middle and high school in Clarke County. I have lived in the Berryville District for the past 13 years.
What makes you the best candidate?: I am running for the Berryville District board seat with Clarke County Public Schools because I want to make a positive difference in the community that I deeply love. Many teenagers long to leave their small hometowns in hopes of something greater, possibly living in a big city or even a foreign country, I never felt that way as a child or as a teenager. I love Clarke County. My husband, Josh, and I purposely moved to Clarke after our first son was born so that he could go to Clarke County Public Schools. My husband and I have two children and two nephews who are currently students in CCPS; therefore, I have a vested interest as a parent, as an aunt, and as a community member to play a positive role in supporting a strong school system that meets the needs of ALL children in Clarke County.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $2,400 per year; four-year term
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.