Katherine Kerr-Hobert Headshot

Katherine Kerr-Hobert

 By ANNA MEROD The Winchester Star

Name:​ Katherine "Katie" Kerr-Hobert

Running for:​ Berryville District, School Board Seat (unopposed)

Age:​ 40

Political affiliation: ​Undisclosed

Occupation: Mother, wife, personal assistant

Education: Clarke County High School, 1997; The College of William and Mary, 2001; Master’s degree in special education - George Mason University, 2006

How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: I am a Clarke County native and went through elementary, middle and high school in Clarke County. I have lived in the Berryville District for the past 13 years.

What makes you the best candidate?: I am running for the Berryville District  board seat with Clarke County Public Schools because I want to make a positive difference in the community that I deeply love. Many teenagers long to leave their small hometowns in hopes of something greater, possibly living in a big city or even a foreign country, I never felt that way as a child or as a teenager. I love Clarke County. My husband, Josh, and I purposely moved to Clarke after our first son was born so that he could go to Clarke County Public Schools. My husband and I have two children and two nephews who are currently students in CCPS; therefore, I have a vested interest as a parent, as an aunt,  and as a community member to play a positive role  in supporting a strong school system that meets the needs of ALL children in Clarke County.

Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term​: $2,400 per year; four-year term

