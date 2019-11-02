Name: Zara Ryan
Running for: Clarke County School Board, Russell District (unopposed)
Age: 41
Political Affiliation: N/A
Occupation: Marketing and communications strategist
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 2.5 years
What makes you the best candidate: To be successful on the school board, you need to have the best interests of our students, families, teachers and staff in mind. I try to look at every issue I consider, and every decision I make through that filter.
Salary: $2,400/annually
