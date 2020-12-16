BERRYVILLE — A total of 278 Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) employees are eligible to receive a one-time pay bonus before the end of the year.
The bonus, endorsed by the Clarke County School Board on Monday, is contingent upon the county Board of Supervisors releasing the necessary funds.
School Board members would prefer, however, for employees to receive pay raises.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop said school division administrators have worked with their county counterparts to find a way to recognize the hard work and dedication employees have shown toward continuing to educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2% pay increase was included for all county and school division personnel in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget. Fearing a decline in revenue due to the pandemic, though, the supervisors put the $484,210 budgeted for the raises into a contingency line-item. The intent was to reconsider the raises should officials eventually determine that the county could afford them.
“The county has seen some revenue declines, but other sources of temporary revenue have replaced large portions of the shortfall,” Bishop told the board. An example of a temporary revenue source, he mentioned, is the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“An employee bonus emerged as the fiscally responsible solution,” he said, “because it would not commit the locality to the expense in future years. There is still some uncertainty in how revenue will rebound as the pandemic continues. Therefore, permanent pay raises that might not be sustainable later are problematic.”
Under the county’s and the school division’s plan:
All full-time, contracted employees who work a minimum of 6 hours daily are to receive a $1,000 bonus, regardless of their role in the division.
All contracted employees who work less than six hours per day are to receive a $500 bonus.
To be eligible for the bonus, an employee must have been employed by Nov. 10, which was the end of the first quarter of the school year, and remain employed by CCPS.
A total of 243 employees are eligible for the $1,000 bonus, while 35 are eligible for the $500 bonus. That is a total of $260,500 to be split among them.
School division administrative staff has worked with Joint Administrative Services — the finance department for the county and its schools — to ensure that the net bonus is approximately those amounts after taxes are withheld.
The bonuses would be issued separately from the regular paychecks, Bishop said. They could be issued as soon as Friday, he said, if the supervisors approve them this week.
Substitute teachers, temporary employees and/or workers hired after Nov. 10 are not eligible for a bonus.
“I’m for giving staff more funds,” said board member Jonathan Turkel. “Yet I’m more for increasing the pay of staff.”
“A bonus is a Band-Aid,” Turkel said. “It doesn’t catch us up to where we need to be,” he said, as compared to “our neighbor to the east.”
He was referring to Loudoun County which, as a suburb of Washington, D.C., is more affluent and can afford to pay its government and school employees more. Clarke County has lost employees to that county.
Instead of a one-time sum, “percentages that compound over time” ultimately are needed to attract and retain teachers, said Turkel.
“It’s more meaningful over a lifetime to get (a) 2% (raise) every year,” board member Zara Ryan said.
“I’d rather see a pay raise,” Ryan said. “But if it’s (a bonus) all we can do for now, I’ll support it.”
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert said she would like to see a 2% across-the board raise included in the budget to be prepared for the schools’ coming fiscal year.
“I don’t know if it’s feasible at this point,” she said.
According to Bishop, whether the school division can afford raises largely could depend on how much revenue officials determine it can expect to receive. If the schools lose students, they will lose some of their state funding.
Were employees asked whether they would prefer a raise or a bonus, Turkel questioned. No, Bishop replied.
“I beg you, put pay raises for staff as a top priority” in the fiscal 2022 budget, Clarke County Education Association representative Pam Thompson said during a public comment time. “We cannot afford to lose” teachers to higher-paying localities.
“If I know us,” Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith told the board, “we’ll fight for as much money as we can get.”
But for now, “I think $1,000 after taxes (are taken out) would be a lot” for employees who receive it, she said.
The board’s endorsement of the bonus was unanimous among the four members at Monday meeting. Chip Schutte was absent.
