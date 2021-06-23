BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board on Monday honored 15 school division employees who have retired during the past two years.
Altogether, the employees provided the schools more than 400 years of service, according to board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Eleven retired during, or at the end of, the recent academic year. The other four were retirees from the previous year who were unable to be recognized then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recent retirees are:
Debbie Biggs, who spent eight years as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teacher and supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction. During her tenure, she developed various special activities, including the annual STEM Festival and STEM+ Camp, Singh-Smith said.
Pam Egbert, who was principal at Boyce Elementary School for five years, having come to Clarke County from California after retiring there as a teacher and elementary school principal. Singh-Smith commended her for collaborating with parents, teachers and other school employees to improve instructional outcomes for students.
Chris Kennicott, a secretary/bookkeeper at Johnson-Williams Middle School for 17 years. Her kindness to people and attention to detail in her work will be missed, Singh-Smith said.
Dee Dee Liggins, who retired last September after 13 years in the school division’s Food Service Department. Singh-Smith said Liggins “took great pride in serving students each day,” joking or sharing a kind word with them as they went through the cafeteria lines.
• Leslie Louthan, a school counselor since 2008. She was concerned about students’ overall health and wellness as well as their academics, said Singh-Smith.
Jeff McDonald, who spent 23 years in the maintenance department. “He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that our facilities are in good repair,” mentoring his colleagues along the way, Singh-Smith said.
Chris Parker, a social studies teacher, coach and administrative intern since 1992. He “had excellent rapport with students and was a kind, respectful colleague and mentor to many students and staff over the years,” the board chairwoman said.
Donna Shaughness, who worked at the former Berryville Primary School until 2000 before moving to Henrico County. She later returned to Clarke County to finish her career as a reading specialist at D.G. Cooley Elementary School. Her thorough knowledge of how to teach reading skills “has been a blessing to her colleagues and the students,” Singh-Smith said.
Joanne Takach, an instructional assistant at Johnson-Williams since 2002. Singh-Smith described her as “a loyal, dedicated assistant to a multitude of classroom teachers.”
Christine Thompson, a school social worker for 18 years. She was “loyal, kind and ... always willing to do what’s best for our students,” working with them on issues ranging from educational needs to homelessness, said Singh-Smith. She also served on the county’s Family Assessment and Planning Team.
Pam Thompson, who taught kindergarten at Boyce Elementary for 32 years. She had a positive impact on the lives of generations of students, Singh-Smith said.
As a member of the Clarke County Education Association, Pam Thompson regularly met with administrators, as well as local and state lawmakers, to advocate for public education in Clarke County and statewide, the chairwoman mentioned.
Honorees who retired during or after the 2019-20 school year were:
Deborah Burke, an instructional assistant at Johnson-Williams for 24 years. Singh-Smith commended Burke for her “can-do” attitude and commitment to ensuring every child succeeds at learning.
Kyle Coffelt, an instructional assistant who later became a teacher during her 31 years with the division. She always was kind to her students, and she was an outstanding colleague and friend to many staff members at Boyce, Singh-Smith said.
Lee McGuigan, a teacher at Boyce for 35 years. During her career, Singh-Smith recalled, she participated in school improvement and leadership teams as well as report card and safety committees. She also was involved with the Write Stuff magazine and the Mileage Club.
Donna White, who spent 37 with the Food Service Department. She was known for always having a warm smile for students and staff alike, said Singh-Smith.
Not all of the retirees attended the board meeting. Those who were there received a potted plant.
“I hope you enjoy your retirement,” Singh-Smith told them. “If you ever want to come back, we’ll still be here.”
“Everybody employed by the Clarke County schools makes a difference in what we do each day,” said Superintendent Chuck Bishop. He emphasized that includes employees working “behind the scenes” as well as teachers.
