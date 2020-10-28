BERRYVILLE — Not knowing how long the COVID-19 pandemic will continue, Clarke County School Board members think all four of the county’s public schools should start operating with some semblance of business as usual.
“We’ve got the elementary schools going. We need to have the other schools going,” member Jon Turkel said Monday night before the board adopted a hybrid plan enabling Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School students to attend classes in person two days a week and online on the other three days.
Elementary schools reopened to students on Sept. 8.
A fully virtual learning option will remain available for students preferring not to return to classes yet.
However, “we all are craving some kind of normalcy in our lives,” said Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
Educators believe that allowing students to return to classes will improve their emotional well-being by helping them get out of the house and spend time with their friends.
Two students who addressed the board agree. They also think it will improve their ability to learn.
“I want to see my friends and teachers again,” said seventh-grader Emily Vincent.
Dealing with computer problems at home while trying to focus on lessons is hard, Emily said. So is staring at a computer screen all day, as well as having distractions such as dogs barking and people walking into the room, she said.
For students taking honors classes, it’s especially hard to learn without teachers being able to help them one-on-one, added sixth-grader Alyssa Fairbanks.
Balancing students’ educational and social needs with health concerns is complicated, according to school division officials.
As of Tuesday, Clarke County had reported 117 coronavirus cases — including 13 hospitalizations and one death — since the pandemic was declared early this year. That was the lowest number, by far, among counties in the Lord Fairfax Health District. Only 12 localities statewide had lower overall case numbers, a Virginia Department of Health website showed. Many of those localities were ones in rural, mountainous areas or in sparsely populated coastal counties.
“Our numbers in Clarke continue to trend in positive directions,” said division Superintendent Chuck Bishop. For instance, only one new case had been reported in the county in the past seven days, he said based on his conversations with health officials.
Compared to other regions of Virginia, “our region is generally trending fairly well also,” Bishop said.
“From what I gather” from the statistics, board member Chip Schutte said, “we feel much more better” about letting students back into the schools.
Schools officials acknowledged that if Clarke’s case numbers increase significantly, schools may have to close again.
“We just have to follow the health department’s guidance,” Schutte said.
Bishop said he planned to send an email to parents on Tuesday about resuming in-person classes at the middle and high schools.
