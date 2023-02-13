BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board recently implemented a code of conduct without support from one of its members.
Russell District board member Andrew MacDonald called the code "a meaningless document" that amounts to "bureaucratic pablum."
Adopted in a 4-1 vote, with MacDonald dissenting, the code updates one the board originally adopted in 2014 and revised in 2016.
The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), which advocates for local school divisions, recommends that local boards adopt such codes.
County public schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the code provides a set of operating norms that guide board members in conducting the school division's business.
Explaining why the code was updated, Bishop told The Winchester Star in an email that most board members feel "a desire to re-establish a set of operating guidelines aimed at keeping the board collectively focused on the business" of the division.
Neither Bishop nor board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, who the Buckmarsh District's representative, responded to a request for elaboration. In his email, the superintendent indicated he consulted with Singh-Smith before sending it.
The code is based on the VSBA's recommendations.
The document, which is signed by board members, reads that, "As a member of the Clarke County School Board, I will strive to be an advocate for students and to improve public education."
It then lists 12 ways in which to do so. Among them:
• "I will demonstrate integrity in all matters and support the full development of all children and the welfare of the community, commonwealth and nation."
• "I will come to board meetings informed concerning the issues under consideration, and inform my colleagues in advance when I will be absent."
• "I will make policy decisions based on research, the available facts and appropriate public input."
• "I will delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent and establish a process for the accountability of administrators."
• "I will encourage individual board member expression of opinion and establish an open, two-way communication process with all segments of the community."
• "I will bring about desired changes through legal and ethical procedures, upholding and enforcing all laws, state regulations and court orders pertaining to schools."
• "I will refrain from using my board position for personal or partisan gain and avoid any conflict of interest or the appearance of impropriety."
"Therefore, I will always strive to demonstrate appropriate behavior and conduct as a public school board member," the code concludes.
MacDonald views the code as being a waste of time.
"There's nothing wrong with it," he said during the board's recent meeting, "except that it's completely unenforceable."
"What happens if somebody violates it?" he asked. "Nothing. I mean, it has no teeth."
As a private entity, "the VSBA has no authority over us," said MacDonald.
"I'm not a real fan of having nongovernmental outside entities make recommendations and then (expect that) I hold myself to them," he said.
"It could be perceived as aligning ourselves with an organization that could have an agenda," MacDonald added.
MacDonald did not return a phone call for further comment.
None of the four other School Board members commented on the code before the vote was taken. They have since signed the code.
"Even with a dissenting vote, Mr. MacDonald had the opportunity to sign," Bishop wrote in his email. "He did not sign and cannot be forced to do so."
In another matter, the board adopted on second reading — making it official — a policy concerning instructional materials containing sexually explicit content.
The policy is in response to a law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) intended to give parents more involvement in their children's education.
It establishes a division-level review process for learning materials bought by the county school division. The director of curriculum and instruction, plus teachers and/or administrators, will evaluate all current materials, as well as others prior to purchase.
Also, the policy creates a school-level review process for materials that individual schools buy. Two teachers will review those materials. If they disagree on whether something is explicit, another employee’s opinion will be sought.
All school divisions statewide much adopt such policies.
The board discussed the law and the local policy at length during its December meeting before adopting the policy on first reading.
"Do you see any surprises on the horizon" in terms of complying with the law, MacDonald asked Bishop during the board's recent meeting. The superintendent said he did not.
"I think our elementary schools are going to be in really good shape with resources they're (already) using in classrooms," Bishop said. He mentioned books within the Scholastic Classroom Libraries collection as an example.
Furthermore, "our middle and high school librarians use a variety of resources to choose selections for the (schools') media centers," he said.
In classrooms, he continued, "we're just going to have to vet those (materials) and go through them and make sure they don't meet the definition (of explicit) as determined by the state."
Information about materials that do will be posted on the school division's website, using tabs for specific schools and by separating grades and subject areas, said Bishop.
The policy was finalized in a unanimous vote. Board members other than MacDonald didn't comment beforehand.
