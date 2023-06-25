BERRYVILLE — Students in the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) will pay more for meals when they return to classes on Aug. 23.
Under a price list adopted by the School Board, they'll have to fork over an extra dime whenever they go through a cafeteria's serving line.
The cost for breakfast will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 at all four county-operated schools.
Lunch prices will rise from $2.95 to $3.05 at D.G. Cooley and Boyce elementary schools, and from $3.20 to $3.30 at Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School (CCHS).
Free and reduced-price meals will still be served to students who qualify. Regardless of the schools they attend, those eligible for reduced-price meals will continue to pay 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Meals will cost more for school employees, too. Adults will pay $2.15 for breakfast, up from $2, and $4.05 for lunch, up from $3.85.
The school division uses a Virginia Department of Education (DOE) "equity tool" to set meal prices annually. The intent is to spread, as fairly as possible, costs incurred by cafeterias to prepare and serve food among those who can afford to pay for them.
In another matter from its recent meeting, the School Board officially appointed Rick Catlett as acting superintendent effective July 1.
Catlett, currently the assistant superintendent, was selected in May to succeed current Superintendent Chuck Bishop, who is retiring from Virginia's public school system effective June 30.
Before he can become the school division's chief on a permanent basis, however, the state must officially certify Catlett as a superintendent because he hasn't previously been one.
Catlett will technically hold the job on an interim basis until his certification is approved. That is expected to take no more than a few months.
The board recognized CCHS' girls and boys soccer teams for their recent accomplishments.
Earlier this month, the teams competed in the Class 2 State Championships at Roanoke College. The girls' team defeated Central High School in Wise County 7-0 to win the girls' championship. The boys' team, which had a perfect season until them, were defeated 1-0 by Glenvar High School in Salem.
"Taking second place within the state isn't bad," Bishop told athletes at the meeting.
Overall, "we had an incredible year" in athletics, he said.
"It's been an emotional year," added Katie Kerr-Hobert, the board's vice chairwoman and Berryville District member.
During the championship matches, she said, "our community was swirling ... with texts and posts" online from people trying to find out how the teams were faring.
"It's a true testament to our (sense of) community," Kerr-Hobert said.
She thanked team members' families for their commitments of money and time to ensure that players could participate in out-of-town competitions.
Also, the board also learned that:
· CCPS was awarded participation in the Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts. The institute trains early childhood educators to integrate the arts into classroom activities while providing enjoyable, active learning experiences, according to its website. As part of the program, prekindergarten staff will receive one professional development workshop and one parent engagement workshop, Bishop said.
· The DOE has informed the school division that it's in compliance with special education requirements. As a result, Bishop said, the division won't have to undergo any on-site monitoring or technical assistance.
· All of the students in CCHS' nursing program recently passed exams to become certified nursing assistants.
· The high school isn't offering summer school programs this year due to a lack of enrollment.
