BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board on Monday recognized student athletes and theater team members from Clarke County High School for their fall accomplishments.
Both the football and theater teams won the Bull Run District championships. The football team advanced to the Region B playoffs, while the theater team was the regional runner-up, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
The girls’ cross country team was the Bull Run District, Region B and Class 2A state champions. Meanwhile, the boys’ cross country team received second place in the Bull Run District, Region B and Class 2A state meet, Bishop said.
And the volleyball team advanced to the regional playoffs, he mentioned.
“There are a lot of high schools in the commonwealth that would have liked to have the success we’ve had this year,” Bishop continued. He indicated that CCHS having achieved so much is especially unique considering the school has only about 700 students.
Monday’s meeting was brief.
In other the business, the board:
Heard from Rachel Ratliff of the Clarke County Education Association. She encouraged the board to give teachers and instructional assistants a pay raise and better insurance in the upcoming fiscal year.
Some Clarke County teachers have gone to schools in adjacent Loudoun County for yearly salaries as much as $20,000 higher, said Ratliff, a math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School.
“Teaching is a tough but rewarding career,” she said. “It’s not always appropriately compensated.”
Learned that Boyce and D.G. Cooley Elementary schools in March will again participate in the Virginia Reads One Book program.
The book for the current academic year will be ”Dog Days: The Carver Chronicles” by Karen English.
The program, sponsored by Richmond-based nonprofit Read to Them, helps create a culture of literacy within students’ homes.
Learned that the division received a $20,270 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund for the 2022-23 school year to continue its bay-related watershed environmental stewardship curriculum. Money will be put toward field trips to Blandy Experimental Farm, other outdoor learning experiences and professional development for teachers.
Was reminded that schools will be closed Dec. 20-31 for winter break.
