BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County School Board member's motion to seek an independent probe into allegations of high school students being mistreated was rejected Monday night.
Following a heated discussion, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith opted instead to consult with the board's legal counsel, Staunton law firm Timberlake Smith.
Chuck Bishop, superintendent of the county's schools, talked with representatives from the firm on Wednesday. He said the firm will provide the chairwoman advice as to how the board should handle the allegations, as well as potential ramifications.
Andrew MacDonald, the board's Russell District member who made the motion, expressed doubt that the firm can provide objective advice.
Basically, "they're hired to protect us" from litigation, MacDonald said. "This is not about protecting us. This is about transparency for the community."
Earlier this year, former Clarke County High School (CCHS) girls' soccer player Maya Marasco repeatedly addressed the board, asserting that team members had been subjected to verbal abuse and harassment. A video from an out-of-town match involving the team showed a man who appeared to be former coach Jon Cousins berating members.
Cousins told The Winchester Star in June he had stepped down after four years as the team's head coach. Singh-Smith, the school board's Buckmarsh District member, later told the newspaper he was fired.
CCHS is the county's only high school.
Monday night's discussion occurred after the board, during a time allotted for public comments, heard mistreatment allegations voiced to them by another former CCHS student.
Margeaux Lacey, who attended the high school from 2012 to 2016, said she underwent "a very similar situation" there.
Lacey didn't go into details. However, she said she documented in emails to board members — only one of whom responded to her — "five years worth of verbal abuse, public shaming and divulging of personal information to my peers by a member of the faculty at Clarke County High School."
Bishop said on Wednesday that Lacey's situation pertained to academics, not athletics.
But "it got so bad," Lacey told the board, "I was having suicidal ideations and dropped out of all sports and extracurriculars by my senior year."
"The (school) administration was well aware of the abuse," she said, "and offered only the solution of sending me home from school early, effectively withholding a safe education from me."
Board members didn't respond to Lacey's comments. They usually don't respond to public remarks made during meetings.
MacDonald acknowledged having responded to Lacey.
"I took that email so seriously that I ... brought it to the (county's) commonwealth's attorney," said MacDonald. "I said, 'You need to read this ... there's charges of child abuse at the high school going back 10 years," based on comments that Lacey made in her correspondence.
MacDonald on Wednesday estimated the board has received emails from eight to 10 current and former students and parents about mistreatment.
"I'm not sure what emails Mr. MacDonald was referencing," Bishop said later in the day. He said he doesn't always receive emails that school board members get.
Since Marasco first addressed the board, MacDonald said, "there's been an increasing number of ... primarily female students who have come forward and said, 'This has happened to me, too."
But students and parents are afraid to speak publicly for fear of retribution, he said. He mentioned that he personally has endured criticism within the community for publicly asking questions.
"Maybe it's because I'm the new guy (on the board) and I look at things differently" than other members, he said.
The board originally appointed MacDonald, a lawyer who spent 26 years in the Army, to temporarily replace a member who resigned. Having been elected by voters on Nov. 8, he will hold the Russell District seat until it comes up for grabs for a full four-year term in November 2023.
MacDonald's motion during the meeting was to hire "an independent outside entity to take all those emails and go through (them) and find out what the truth is."
He later said the entity could speak with the people who submitted the emails and get them to testify under oath if necessary.
Clarke County residents are taking sides on the issue, he said, and "it's ripping this community apart."
Nobody seconded MacDonald's motion. Singh-Smith chided him for making it.
The matter is "not on the agenda," said Singh-Smith. "We can talk about it further and if it's (an outside investigation) something we feel like we need to have, we can discuss it."
"It doesn't have to be on the agenda for a motion to be made," MacDonald said, referencing Roberts Rules of Order. That manual on parliamentary procedure is commonly used by local government panels to keep discussions orderly.
"OK," Singh-Smith responded. "But you also didn't give us enough time to discuss with us, before the meeting ..."
"You've had these emails for months and nothing has happened," MacDonald said, halting her comment. "When are we going to stop hiding this mess, or kicking this can down the road?"
"You took your own child out of the soccer program because you didn't like the coach. You told me that," he said to Singh-Smith.
"That was my personal choice," she retorted. "I didn't make a big deal out of it."
"Whatever I did doesn't matter," Singh-Smith said. "The point is you just dropped a motion on this meeting, and I'm not going to accept it because it was not on the agenda."
She said that if either Jonathan Turkel, the board's Millwood District member, or Chip Schutte, its White Post District member, wanted to second the motion, "we can talk about it."
"I don't have enough information right now to make any type of decision about something like that," she said.
Katie Kerr-Hobert, the board's vice chairwoman who represents the Berryville District, was absent from the meeting.
Schutte asked MacDonald who he thinks should do an investigation.
MacDonald replied that the commonwealth's attorney, Anne Williams, could make a suggestion.
"Let's get a recommendation from her," Schutte said. But he didn't feel comfortable seconding a motion for an outside investigation without having a recommendation, he said.
After Singh-Smith suggested consulting with Timberlake Smith, the board soon began discussing other matters.
