Andrew MacDonald

Name: Andrew MacDonald

Running for: Clarke County School Board Russell District seat

Political affiliation: School Board Races are unaffiliated, but I am a Republican

Political/professional experience: Currently serving on the board. Semi-retired after 5 years with DHS, Science & Technology, 8 years in the defense industry, 26 years active U.S. Army. Senior Program Manager, Acquisition/Procurement Officer, Attorney.

Education: Juris Doctor; MS - U.S. National Security and Strategy; MS - Business Management; BS - Management

Age: 61

Campaign platform: Accountability and transparency to taxpayers on where and how dollars are spent, to parents on what is being taught to their children, to students — they deserve the best education that we can provide them. Not every kid wants or needs college. Vocational and trade schools are the path some students want to go. We need to support them as well.

