Name: Leigh Cheatham Carley
Running for: Clarke County School Board Russell District seat
Political affiliation: Independent
Political/professional experience: I work as an intensive care coordinator for Loudoun County government and an outpatient therapist for New Insights in Berryville. I have spent my career in the nonprofit and government sector.
Education: Bachelor of science in psychology from James Madison University and a master's in clinical social work from Virginia Commonwealth University
Age: 31
Campaign platform: Improving mental health after COVID, supporting teacher retention, improving testing scores, providing unique learning opportunities, having inclusive environments for all children, representing the community’s perspective and needs, and building a team within the school board to support children and staff effectively.
