BERRYVILLE — The new top administrators in Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) took part Monday night in their first School Board meeting in their current roles.
Rick Catlett, formerly assistant superintendent for 13 years, was promoted to superintendent effective July 1. He succeeded Chuck Bishop, who took the school superintendent’s position in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia, retiring from Virginia’s public education system in the process.
Catlett technically is acting superintendent of the school division for now. The “acting” will be removed from his title as soon as the Virginia Department of Education officially adds him to its “Eligible List of Division Superintendents,” a requirement to hold the job on a permanent basis.
Cathy Seal, most recently the director of curriculum and instruction, was promoted to assistant superintendent. She has been with CCPS for nine years.
Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith welcomed them in their new positions. She joked to Catlett that he now is in “the hot seat.”
White Post District board member Chip Schutte described Catlett and Seal attending their first meeting in their new positions as being “the big news of the night.”
Referring to those positions, he said, “I’m looking forward to having it be that way for a long time.”
Schutte will be working with them for only a few more months. He isn’t running for re-election this fall.
“Thank you for stepping up,” he told Catlett and Seal. “We’re looking forward to working with you.”
“There’s always going to be challenges” for the board and administrators to face, added Russell District board member Casey Kennedy. He didn’t elaborate on any specific challenges.
“But I look forward to the collaboration as a group,” said Kennedy. “We may not always agree (on issues), but we all can be friends in the end and push through.”
Seal didn’t comment at length. Catlett said, however, that in adjusting to their new roles, he and Seal have “realized the importance of time management.”
“A lot has been going on,” he said. “Many times folks think this (summer break) is a down time. If anything, it can be one of our busiest times” as new employees are hired and preparations for a new year are made.
After the meeting, Catlett told The Winchester Star that many people — county residents as well as educators statewide — recently have sent him messages of congratulation on his promotion.
He’s appreciative, but it may be a while before he’s able to personally respond to everyone.
“I want to promptly connect with people who’ve reached out,” he said, “but it can be a challenge” during an employment transition.
In his “superintendent’s message” to students and their families, posted on the CCPS website, Catlett wrote that he has a straightforward vision: “To lead Clarke County Public Schools on a journey toward achieving excellence.”
“We aim to foster an educational environment where students receive exceptional and meaningful learning experiences,” he wrote. “Within a culture of compassion, caring and support, we aspire to encourage, inspire and empower our learners, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”
CCPS is fortunate to have “dedicated, passionate and skilled faculty and staff” who prioritize students’ best interests in making decisions, Catlett continued.
“Ensuring a safe, orderly and nurturing environment is our top priority, where every child in every classroom encounters new and engaging learning opportunities every day,” he wrote.
He encourages the public to contact him with suggestions for improvements to how students learn.
“Continuous improvement is essential to our success,” added Catlett, “and we will build on our strengths while embracing change in areas that need improvement.”
