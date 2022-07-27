BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools has initiated a Title IX investigation into specific complaints about matters involving the girls' soccer program at Clarke County High School, Superintendent Chuck Bishop confirmed on Tuesday.
Title IX refers to legislation prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government.
At a Clarke County School Board meeting Monday night, the investigation came to light amid statements made by a member of the soccer team and her father. They spoke during time allotted for public comments about school matters not on the board's agenda for discussion.
In June, Jon Cousins told The Winchester Star that he "stepped down" as the team's coach after four years. Neither he nor Casey Childs, the county school division's athletics director, would comment further on Cousins' departure.
Bishop later told the newspaper that "Coach Cousins is no longer employed by CCPS due to his behavior at the state quarterfinal game at Poquoson" High School. He didn't provide specifics. State law limits information that government entities can say publicly about matters involving specific personnel.
However, a video taken at Poquoson — a copy of which was provided to The Star — shows a man who appears to be Cousins berating the team and using some expletives.
Maya Marasco, who was on the soccer team before recently graduating from CCHS, told the board Monday night that team members had been subjected to abuse and harassment.
"We are survivors who will not let this (matter) get pushed under the rug," said Marasco.
Her father, Vincent, said he knew about the investigation because "I was present when my daughter was interviewed by the (school division's) director of curriculum and instruction."
"As of today," he said, "we have not heard any follow up regarding the investigation. I understand that this is not a dialogue, but I would have expected to hear from someone regarding this matter by now."
Vincent Marasco said a parent had complained about harassment of team members to school division officials on May 4.
During the board's June 27 meeting, officials said they're not trying to cover up anything.
School board members didn't respond to the Marascos' comments. They usually don't respond to anyone who speaks during the "audience comments" portion of their meetings.
Tuesday afternoon, in an email to The Star, Bishop said the investigation is ongoing and "there is nothing to report at this time."
"The investigation has been slowed due to summer vacation schedules," he said. "Once the investigation is complete, the formal report will be available to the complainant."
"Once we can interview identified students, the facts of the investigation will determine whether or not there was a violation of Title IX," Bishop continued.
Nevertheless, "the individual (involved in the investigation) is no longer an employee of Clarke County Public Schools, so there will not be an adverse employment action regardless of the finding," he said.
