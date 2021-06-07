BERRYVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic easing up, Clarke County Public Schools plans to revive its Equity and Diversity Committee by the start of the new school year on Aug. 31.
The committee, comprised of school division employees and community representatives, was established several years ago. Meetings eventually were discontinued because of a lack of attendance, according to CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Last June, Bishop told The Winchester Star the division planned to re-establish the committee for the current school year that ends this week.
But the pandemic forced division administrators to turn their attention elsewhere, Bishop said in a recent email about the committee's status.
"We will seek to reinstate the committee this summer as we go into the new school year," said Bishop.
Last November, the Winchester School Board adopted a policy designed to hold the city schools accountable for providing equitable outcomes for all students.
A human rights policy established by Frederick County Public Schools in 1993 is intended to protect students from "intimidation or discrimination by threat, force, violence or harassment." It states that "we are all members of the same family — the human family — and as such are each accorded respect, fairness, and equal treatment."
CCPS doesn't have a policy specifically concerning either human rights or equity. However, it has policies promoting nondiscrimination and equal educational opportunities, and matters pertaining to equity are addressed in those policies, Bishop said in his email.
"Clarke County is not an incredibly diverse community," he said.
U.S. Census Bureau figures from two years ago estimated that 90.6% of county residents then were white, 4.7% were African-American and 1.4% were Asian. Other races each accounted for less than 1% of the population, the estimates showed. Residents considering themselves Hispanic or Latino comprised 6.4%.
"As a small (school) division, we (CCPS) have the opportunity to work individually with our students, families and staff to address concerns," Bishop said. "Our staff is committed to providing equal opportunity for every student ... regardless of their race, ethnicity, disability, religion, gender, gender identity, etc. It is an expectation in Clarke County that students and staff are treated fairly and equitably. We are committed to meeting that expectation every day."
Being the superintendent, he said, "my priority and my obligation are to ensure that each of the students enrolled in Clarke County has equal access and opportunity."
"Educational equity requires us to eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on race, gender, socioeconomic status, disability or a student's primary language," he continued.
He believes reviving the committee will help along those lines.
The goal is for the panel to advise administrators and the Clarke County School Board on equity and diversity issues, Bishop said.
"Like we do for all of our committees," he said, "we will advertise for interested parties to join us. Ideally, the committee will include school staff, community members, parents and students."
