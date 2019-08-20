BERRYVILLE — As Clarke County Public Schools gears up for students to return today, Superintendent Chuck Bishop’s advice for students is to work hard and take advantage of the opportunities available.
Bishop recommends parents stay involved in their child’s education by communicating with the schools and teachers.
All CCPS schools begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.
The division is made up of four schools: D.G. Cooley Elementary, Boyce Elementary, Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School. The division expects 1,921 students in preschool through 12th grade to enroll. By the end of the 2018-19 school year, enrollment was 1,931 students. This number, however, “is always a moving target” that could change, Bishop said.
The most significant change the division will face in the 2019-20 school year is the closing of the D.G. Cooley upper campus. Kindergarteners who would have attended the upper campus will now go to the school’s lower campus, located at 240 Westwood Road. Preschoolers who would have attended the upper campus will now attend Boyce Elementary School.
The school division decided to close the upper campus because of a drop in the number of elementary school students. The division estimates it will save about $146,500 annually in utilities by closing the building.
Kindergarten
Those looking to enroll their child in kindergarten in Clarke County should register with the school their child is zoned to attend — D.G. Cooley or Boyce.
Registration is based on a rolling process; there is no deadline, Bishop said.
Immunizations
An immunization certificate is required upon enrolling a student in the school division, along with a certificate of physical examination from a physician or a health department completed a year prior to the first day of school.
Immunization requirements include polio, measles, mumps and rubella.
A health and certification form can be accessed at doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/school_entrance_form/school_entrance_form.pdf
Registration
Parents looking to enroll their child at any grade level in the division should contact the school they are zoned for.
Items required for registration include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, a proof of residency in the county and health forms.
Proof of residency includes a real estate tax bill, a lease agreement in the county or a mortgage agreement.
Health forms include health information, certification of immunizations and a physical examination report completed within the past year.
If a student is transferring from another school, they are asked to bring the name, address, phone number and fax number of the previous school, as well.
Lunch and breakfast
At the elementary, middle and high school levels, school meals cost $1.55. Lunch costs elementary students $2.75 and middle and high school students $3.
Reduced-cost breakfast is 30 cents and reduced-cost lunch is 40 cents in all the schools.
Families qualified for free and reduced-price meals must apply to receive the benefits.
Applications for free and reduced school meals can be accessed at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B3WjCkRK7XcHMkZuZk1pbTAwVW8.
