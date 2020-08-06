BERRYVILLE — Starting a fund to help businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is one of eight goals set by Clarke County officials for a new, full-time economic development program.
The goals were developed by the Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, which oversees matters involving the localities’ agreement to cooperate on those efforts.
In June, the county received almost $1.28 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help cover local expenses in controlling the pandemic.
Plans are to allocate $100,000 of that money for the business assistance fund. However, “if we need more, we can go back to the board (of supervisors) and ask for more,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
On Monday, the supervisors’ Finance Committee is to prepare a recommendation as to how the fund would operate. The recommendation is to be considered by the full board later this month.
Another goal is to convene a group of lodging and hospitality service providers to discuss tourism-related issues, including the idea of increasing the county’s transient occupancy tax.
Clarke County currently charges people using overnight accommodations a 2-percent tax. The state now is letting counties raise their occupancy taxes, with the stipulation that all revenue collected from rates between 2% and 5% be used toward promoting tourism, as Clarke is doing. Anything collected beyond 5% can go into a county’s general fund.
The tax puts about $24,000 a year in Clarke County’s coffers. Boies said officials want to find out from group participants whether they think a tax increase would be worthwhile and, if so, how they believe the extra money should be used.
Officials also want to hear from the group about whether they believe having a hotel in Berryville would be useful. Despite being Clarke County’s commercial center, the town of roughly 4,000 residents doesn’t have a hotel or motel within its boundaries.
Studies indicate the downtown area could support a small, upscale “boutique hotel” of up to 50 rooms. Community leaders believe having one would encourage people visiting tourist attractions or relatives in the area to stay overnight and spend money in stores and restaurants.
To some extent, a hotel would be competition for other lodging places in Clarke County, such as bed-and-breakfast inns and wedding venues. Yet a hotel could attract a different type of visitor, such as one interested mainly in finding a place to sleep rather than having a unique experience. Boies said he believe current lodging operators recognize that and will provide honest opinions.
“Nobody is going to know better how to operate a hotel,” he said.
Having dialogues with owners of vacant buildings and undeveloped land in hopes of spurring economic activity is a goal, as is developing relationships with real estate professionals.
“We want to make sure each property and each building is being marketed to the type of tenant that the owner is trying to reach,” Boies said. For instance, if a real estate agent gets a call from someone seeking a commercial kitchen to open a catering business, the agent is aware of where one is available.
For property owners, Boies added, “we want to make sure those folks understand we (the county’s economic development office) are a resource for them.”
Other goals include:
Continuing efforts to attract and retain small businesses, such as by finding ways to help and promote them.
Finding ways to help Berryville Main Street, the nonprofit organization that promotes and assists with downtown revitalization efforts, and
Developing website and social media strategies for economic development.
The Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism is comprised of Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold and Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez along with county supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. Boies, the county administrator, and Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, provide staff support.
But achieving those goals largely will be up to Felicia Hart, the county’s new full-time economic development and tourism director.
“These things are achievable,” Boies said. “It’s just going to take a lot of work. Felicia’s going to be very busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.