Name: Anthony W. "Tony" Roper
Running for: Clarke County sheriff (unopposed)
Age: 59
Political affiliation: Democratic
Occupation: Clarke County sheriff
Education: Some college, and numerous law-enforcement training opportunities and seminars.
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? I have lived in Clarke County my entire life.
What makes you the best candidate? Having been Sheriff for the previous 16 years, I am uniquely qualified.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $91,705/four years
Note: Roper is seeking his fifth four-year term.
