BERRYVILLE — There have been times when only one Clarke County Sheriff's Office deputy has been on patrol duty.
That hasn't resulted in any policing problems in the largely rural county, which covers more than 178 square miles and has less than 15,000 residents, according to Sheriff Tony Roper.
But if any major incidents had occurred on those occasions, off-duty deputies or sheriff's office administrators would have been called out to help the deputy. And, mutual aid from police in nearby localities would have been requested if necessary, he added.
However, an increasing workload, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and hardships in hiring and retaining duties have created some challenges for the sheriff's office lately.
Eighteen deputy positions currently are funded. Nine are for "field operations" such as patrols. Others mainly provide courtroom or school security, or they're assigned to investigations or special projects.
Roper wants to hire two more deputies. He's asking the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for $120,000 to cover their salaries and benefits. The money is included in the county's budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which will start July 1.
One of the proposed positions was funded by the supervisors two years ago, but the hiring process was put off because of the pandemic. The sheriff's office later gave back the money to help the county cover expenses for pandemic control efforts, Roper said.
Meanwhile, six deputies quit — some over the stresses of law enforcement, which the pandemic made worse, or for higher-paying jobs.
Five deputies are on duty per shift. During peak call periods, shifts overlap. At least two or three deputies usually are on patrol at any particular time, Roper said.
During the pandemic, though, deputies sometimes were out sick, under quarantine or caring for ill family members.
"There have been times when we've been short-handed," Roper said, and "we were scrambling" to maintain adequate staffing numbers per shift.
Plus, "we're finding ourselves involved in so many more things," he said, referring to incidents among the public requiring assistance from law-enforcement.
"We're having trouble keeping up," he admitted.
He mentioned, for example, an increase in mental health-related calls.
"Our deputies are getting tied up ... on ECOs (emergency custody orders) and transports" of people in crisis to psychiatric hospitals statewide, Roper said, wherever bed space can be found for them.
Amid watching over people in custody and transporting them, deputies often must spend "enormous amounts of time" away from regular duties, he said.
Enforcing traffic laws is another concern. Roper said the sheriff's office hears the most complaints from the public about traffic problems. People complain about speeding in their neighborhoods about as much as they complain about speeding on major roadways, he indicated.
"I don't have as many (deputies) involved in speed (limit) enforcement as I'd like," said Roper.
With fewer deputies and state troopers on patrol, speeding has become a problem throughout the county, officials have said.
If the two deputy positions sought by Roper are funded, it could take a while for the new employees to start work, even if they're hired fairly soon.
The sheriff's office has trouble recruiting new personnel with experience, Roper said. Experienced people typically seek jobs in localities that can afford to pay government employees more than Clarke County can, according to officials.
When inexperienced people are hired, they must attend the regional law-enforcement academy for about six months before they can start carrying out their duties, even though they're on the payroll. Two recent recruits are at the academy now, Roper said.
Having two more deputies would help the sheriff's office "greatly," he said.
"It's hard for me to qualify it other than that," he said, because he hasn't yet decided on their assignments based on where the sheriff's office needs the most help.
Despite a lack of staffing at times, overall emergency "response times have stayed very good," Roper said.
"Our shop stays open 24-7," he said. "It's just that sometimes we're working by a thread."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.