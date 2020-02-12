BERRYVILLE — With traffic along two major highways expected to increase, Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper is seeking funds to hire two new deputies.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider his $80,720 request as part of budget discussions for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
Heavier traffic is anticipated on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) north of Berryville as a result of a road construction project in western Loudoun County that will create traffic detours.
“We’re not counting on the Virginia State Police for anything” as far as help with traffic control, Roper told the supervisors’ Finance Committee on Monday.
“The state police want to help,” but their resources are stretched thin, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Travis Sumption, the Clarke County Sheriff’s office’s chief deputy, said he understands the staffing level within the state police’s Division II — which includes the county — is down more than 40%.
That is making it hard, Roper said, for troopers to respond to traffic accidents and other problems.
According to media reports, there is a shortage of about 200 troopers statewide. The shortage is blamed on various factors, including trooper retirements and pay rates below the national average.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has 40 employees, 18 of whom are field deputies.
“I can’t do traffic calming,” Roper said. For example, unlike the Virginia Department of Transportation, he can’t change road designs or install devices along highways to improve traffic flow and safety.
But with support from the supervisors, “I can put additional guys (deputies) on the road,” Roper said.
The county would have to spend money to hire additional deputies. In turn, though, the deputies could help generate revenue for the county through tickets they issue drivers who break traffic laws, Roper said.
As part of the budget discussions, the full board of supervisors could decide to fund the hiring of two new deputies, as Roper requested. Taking into account various county needs versus financial limitations, they also could decide to fund just one new deputy, or neither position.
“Is one better than nothing?” asked John Staelin, a former Millwood District supervisor who provides the committee advice during yearly budget-preparation seasons. Roper responded yes.
The Sheriff’s Office also is asking for $40,000 to cover the cost of radio communications equipment for the new deputies. If they are not hired, the equipment will not be needed, Roper told the committee.
The county’s budget proposal for fiscal 2021 includes $2,669,860, an increase of $100,513 from the current financial year, for the sheriff’s office’s general operations.
Roper is seeking $228,000 to buy four new vehicles at a projected cost of $57,000 each. That includes the installation of special equipment, including high performance engines needed for high-speed travel.
Law-enforcement agencies must replace patrol vehicles on a regular cycle due to high amounts of wear and tear they sustain during almost constant use. It’s common practice by many agencies to leave vehicles running, even when they are parked. That enables officers to respond to emergencies more quickly because they don’t have to wait a few seconds while turning on the ignition and the engine revs up.
When it’s idling, a police car’s engine is enduring the same stress as if the vehicle was traveling at 33 mph, Sumption said.
“We keep the cars going as long as possible,” Roper said. Amid repairs and other maintenance, though, “we get to the point at which it’s not cost-effective. We’re hard on them.”
Due in large part to concerns about speeding that supervisors have voiced, the Sheriff’s Office plans to spend an estimated $19,000 on a portable trailer that electronically monitors and displays the speeds of passing vehicles.
The model of trailer targeted for purchase also can display messages advising drivers of traffic problems they might want to avoid, Roper said.
