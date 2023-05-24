BERRYVILLE — A patrol deputy with the Clarke County Sheriff's Office is suspended from his job after being charged with driving under the influence in Frederick County.
Joseph Unger is "on administrative leave without pay pending adjudication of his case within the court system," said Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper.
A Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrest log shows Unger, 30, of Milam Drive in the county, was charged with DUI upon being arrested at 2:08 a.m. May 6 near the intersection of Berryville Avenue and Fort Collier Road.
Roper said he doesn't know anything else about the incident.
"Obviously, I'm disappointed," Roper said.
But "I treat my deputies as I do any other human beings," he said, acknowledging "they make mistakes" in life.
Unger appeared in Frederick County General District Court for arraignment on May 19. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 14.
Should the court find Unger guilty, "he will be able to stay an employee of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office," said Roper.
According to the sheriff, there would be two options. One would be for Unger to be reassigned to a different division within the sheriff's office.
The other option, if Unger remains a patrol deputy, would be for him to comply with a set of conditions not yet determined. An example of a possible condition, the sheriff said, would be periodic testing for alcohol use.
Ultimately, "it will be the sheriff's office's choice" as to Unger's future there, Roper said. The deputy won't have any input into the matter, he said.
Roper recently announced he will retire on Dec. 31, the end of his fifth term as sheriff. At that time, he will have held the elected office for 20 years.
"I hope Frederick County moves it along," Roper said, referring to the court system handling Unger's case in a timely manner.
He wants to be involved in decision-making as to Unger's future with the sheriff's office, he said.
So far, the only announced candidate for Clarke County sheriff is Travis Sumption, currently the chief deputy for the sheriff's office. Sumption referred inquiries about Unger's arrest to Roper.
