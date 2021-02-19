BERRYVILLE — Berryville police officers can arrest criminals outside the town's boundaries if the Clarke County Sheriff's Office needs their help.
That is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between the two agencies, approved by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Berryville legally is a town within the county. That gives the sheriff's office authority to make arrests within the town.
Under the agreement, the town will make its police officers and their equipment available when the sheriff or his deputies ask for them in two types of situations:
• A crime is occurring and a deputy determines extra law-enforcement resources outside the sheriff's office are necessary to maintain peace and public safety, and
• A deputy on the scene of an incident determines he or she needs help and the sheriff's office has nobody else available to respond.
When helping each other, "all policemen, deputy sheriffs, law enforcement officials and agents of the cooperating departments shall have the same powers, rights, benefits, privileges, and immunities in both jurisdictions, respectively, including the authority to make arrests in the two jurisdictions," the agreement states.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White said he and his officers assisted the sheriff's office 48 times last year.
Sheriff Tony Roper said their assistance always is valuable.
With the pact, "the transition between the agencies (in terms of who can do what and when) is seamless," said Roper.
The MOU is in place for the next five years, unless either the police department or sheriff's office chooses to terminate it with 30 days written notice.
The supervisors also approved three appointments to the regional Lord Fairfax Emergency Medical Services Council.
Wade Wilson will serve as the career representative. Carolyn Trent will serve as the medical professional representative, and Bryan Conrad will serve as the volunteer representative. Each of their terms will be for one year and expire on Aug. 15, 2022.
