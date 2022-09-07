Clarke County football coach Casey Childs says it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what will decide his club’s matchup against Skyline at 7 p.m. tonight at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
“It’s going to be who can run the football,” Childs said. “I think that’s going to be telling for both teams.”
While the formations may be different, both teams want to do the same thing.
The Eagles’ single wing is designed to move the ball on the ground and they have talented skill players like running back Kyler Darlington, the reigning Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year, and quarterback Matthew Sipe, who know how to make things happen.
Skyline (2-0) counters with an offense led by quarterback Aidan Vaught, who rushed for more than 938 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore running back last fall.
Both rushing attacks have played a huge part in early season wins for each team.
Vaught rushed for 61 yards in an 81-yard game-winning drive in a 21-20 triumph against James Wood. Vaught finished with 133 yards rushing, threw a 55-yard TD pass and also had a 69-yard kickoff return against the Colonels.
“They’ve got good athletic size up front,” Childs said. “Their quarterback is extremely athletic and he’s a problem. He creates plays with his legs. They have a couple of running backs that they like to shuffle in the game. They’re going to be a handful for us. We have to do everything we can to contain the quarterback. He’s pretty good.”
Darlington rushed for 160 yards on 15 carries and had five TDs in the Eagles’ 42-6 win over Warren County in their season-opener on Aug. 26. Clarke County racked up 256 yards on the ground in that triumph.
But for both teams to continue to rush the ball they are going to have to contend with defenses that have been tough on the ground game.
In its first real action last week after receiving a forfeit win to open the season, the Skyline defense held James Wood to minus-42 yards on the ground.
Skyline defensive linemen Jack Clingerman (6-3, 265), Garrett Mohr (6-0, 255) and Tobias Caison-Mayberry (6-3, 260) were impressive against James Wood and on film and in a scrimmage against Lightridge.
“They’re big and they’re athletic,” he said. “Lightridge didn’t run the ball with a whole lot of success either. … I think all three of those guys are going to be a handful.”
The Hawks should be a big test for a young Clarke County offensive line. Childs said a big part of the Eagles’ bye week last week was spent on offense.
“We were trying to clean up some here and there in regards that we had some penalties early in the game against Warren County that we didn’t do a very good job with — some illegal procedure calls and a couple of holding calls,” he said.
The other part of the focus in bye week was on a defense that rebounded after giving up a score on Warren County’s first drive to blank the Wildcats the rest of the way. The Eagles allowed just 81 yards on the ground.
“Defensively, we’re still trying to figure some things out in regards to our personnel — on what we want to put on the field in regards to packages,” Childs said. “We have two or three different personnel packages. We’re trying to figure out which one gives us the best opportunity to be successful. We were able to switch over to one of them early against Warren County which definitely helped us out.”
With so many new faces on both sides of the ball, Childs said his squad benefited from the comeback win against Warren County.
“I thought it was good that we were able to battle through a little bit of adversity because they came out, took the ball right down the field and scored on us,” he said. “Our kids were able to respond from that and in the second half we played a lot cleaner and better. I think it gave the kids a lot of confidence, especially since a lot of them it was their first time ever starting a varsity football game. Anytime you can do that and get a win, it builds some momentum and some confidence.”
Tonight’s clash is being played on a Thursday after both programs scrambled after Manassas Park canceled its football season in August. Childs feels fortunate to have a full 10-game slate and hopes the Eagles are able to take advantage of tonight’s contest, their first ever against Skyline.
And the strategy to get a win is pretty simple.
“We have to be able to run the football and be able to stop the run,” Childs said. “Those are the two biggest things I see. There’s no mystery how we play our offensive game and what they try to do with their offensive game with the quarterback and how they’ll try to get downhill with the run game.”
