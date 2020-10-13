BERRYVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic this year kept many of us from socializing with family and friends as much as we would like.
Yet we found fun things to do. Outdoor activities are an example.
The Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) wants to help us remember those moments in a photography contest it is sponsoring called “A Snapshot in Time.”
Professional, amateur and student photographers are invited to submit pictures showing how they spent time outdoors in Clarke County during the pandemic.
Fauquier County photographer Ken Garrett will be the judge. He will look for photos that best convey people’s experiences in activities or isolation within open spaces. Content, contrast, composition and creativity will be taken into account in the judging process.
Garrett’s photos have been featured in various magazines, including National Geographic, Smithsonian, Fortune, Forbes, Time and Life.
He will select first-, second- and third-place photos. The CEA then will award $200, $100, and $50 prizes, respectively.
All entries must be photos taken in Clarke County since February 2020.
Photographers can submit up to five high-resolution images that are their own work. Electronic images are preferred, but unframed printed photos also can be submitted.
The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Each entry must include a caption describing the photo’s subject and location, as well as the photographer’s name, phone number, physical address and email address. Photographers must obtain permission from people in their photos to enter the images.
Electronic images and caption information are to be emailed separately to ateetor@clarkecounty.gov. The preferred digital image size is 1 MB or larger and at least 72 DPI. Smaller-sized images will be accepted, but low-resolution photos are less likely to be finalists, according to county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
Unframed photos can be mailed to the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority, Attn: Alison Teetor, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Ct., Berryville 22611. They also can be delivered to the government center in person.
Contest winners will retain all rights to their photos, but they must grant the CEA non-exclusive rights to publish the photos in any format, including in print and online.
For more information about the contest, contact Teetor at 540-955-5134, email her or go online to clarkelandconservation.org.
A seven-member body appointed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, the CEA strives to conserve land it acquires through purchases, gifts and other conveyances via easements. Since it was established in 2002, the authority has placed more than 8,000 acres into easements.
When included with other land holdings, such as ones by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, more than 26,000 acres in the county now are forever protected from development. That is almost 23% of the county’s acreage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.