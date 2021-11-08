BOYCE — Virtual reality (VR) is making learning come to life for students in the Clarke County Public Schools.
Computer-generated, three-dimensional scenes are viewed through headsets. Using manual controls, viewers can change their vantage points within the 360-degree scenes, giving them a sense of actually being there.
Boyce Elementary and D.G. Cooley Elementary schools each have received two dozen headsets, purchased through a $24,000 grant from the Clarke County Education Foundation (CCEF).
The nonprofit foundation raises private dollars to pay for educational equipment, innovative learning opportunities and other needs of students and teachers for which public funds aren’t available to cover.
Headsets are kept in the schools’ libraries. Teachers can check them out for learning activities involving all of their pupils.
Fourth-graders in Rachael Celia’s class at Boyce had their first experience using the technology Thursday afternoon. They experienced what it would be like to visit a colonial European settlement from early American history.
However, it wasn’t exactly Jamestown, North America’s first permanent English settlement established in Virginia in the early 1600s.
“Jamestown was in the middle of a forest,” Celia said to her understanding. Surroundings in the VR experience were largely bare.
But it was close enough.
Students observed the appearances of ships that brought settlers to the continent, as well as colonial-era houses and buildings.
“There’s a log house!” one student exclaimed.
People were in the settlement. By adjusting the controls, a colonialist could be positioned so he or she appeared to be standing beside the viewer.
Scenes in the particular VR experience that Celia’s class took part in resembled an animated world more so than a real one.
One of her students, James Davidson, admitted that it wasn’t quite what he expected. Having anticipated more authenticity, he rated the experience “4 out of 10.”
Teachers control the images their students see through their classroom computers.
It’s roughly a three-hour drive from Boyce to the Historic Jamestowne attraction near Williamsburg, so it would be hard to take students on a field trip there, Celia noted.
And, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, “field trips are never a given” in terms of being able to arrange them, said CCEF Executive Director Beth Williams.
So, as compared to a lesson in a textbook or online, for instance, a VR experience help students “engage in the curriculum in a different way that’s exciting for them,” Williams said.
It lets them experience something they might not be able to otherwise, she said, and “perceive the world in a whole new light.”
The idea to place headsets in the elementary schools came about following Boyce fifth-grade teacher Becky Curtis’ success with using VR as part of a science lesson involving cells.
Students were able “to go inside the cell and observe all of the organelles as they function,” Curtis stated in the CCEF grant application.
By doing so, she continued, they were “able to see how each part works together to perform mitosis (cell division). This also allows them to step in and see the difference in plant and animal cells.”
Patrick Hausammann, the school division’s supervisor of instructional technology, and Boyce librarian Susanna Gawrysiak prepared the grant application for the elementary schools’ headsets.
Many types of lessons can be taught with VR. In the application, Curtis envisioned it can be used to show students regional geographical differences on a journey across the United States.
Augmented reality, which involves placing a computer-generated image over a real-world scene, and mixed reality, which involves combining the real and virtual worlds, can be used virtual reality. That provides many opportunities for unique lessons, Williams said, such as studying the inner workings of the heart and machines up close.
The goal is for all elementary school classes to use VR technology in at least one lesson during the current school year.
