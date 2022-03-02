BERRYVILLE — Students in Clarke County Public Schools will return from summer break on Aug. 24, according to the 2022-23 academic year calendar.
Teachers will start returning on Aug. 10.
It won’t be long, though, before students and staff alike will get a holiday — Labor Day will be observed on Sept. 5.
Parent-teacher conferences will be scheduled from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7.
Schools will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving. Winter break for students will be Dec. 19-30; the first day will be a teacher workday. Spring break will be April 3-7.
Other holidays will include Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, Presidents Day on Feb. 20, Apple Blossom Festival Holiday on May 5 and Memorial Day on May 29.
Any days that classes have to be cancelled due to wintry weather could alter the calendar, of course.
It’s generally regarded that students are to be in school 180 days each year, based on provisions of state code.
However, “it’s minutes per day” that actually matter, noted Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
The law actually mandates 990 hours of instruction per year. That equates to 5½ hours per school day. Any hours beyond that can be taken into account in determining whether missed days must be made up.
Parents, put these dates on your personal calendars: Mid-quarter progress reports will be issued to students on Sept. 23, Dec. 9, March 1 and May 10. Report cards will be issued on Nov. 4, Feb. 2 and April 14.
Teacher in-service/workdays are scheduled Aug. 10-23, Oct. 28, Nov. 7-8, Jan. 26-27, March 31, April 10 and June 12-13.
Clarke County High School seniors will graduate on June 1. In the event of rain on that date, commencement will be held the following day.
June 9 will be the last day of classes for other students, the calendar adopted by the Clarke County School Board on Monday shows. Early dismissal will be at 1 p.m.
In other matters:
Prekindergarten registration for the upcoming school year has been extended through March 15.
To be eligible to attend prekindergarten, children must turn four years of age by Sept. 30.
Applications are available on the school division’s website at www.clarke.k12.va.us. Completed forms should be submitted to Boyce Elementary School.
Kindergarten registration will start on March 14.
A registration link will be on the website as of that date.
Parents must register their children in the school attendance area where they live.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office will use the vacant Upper Campus building at D.G. Cooley Elementary School for training from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. April 1 and April 5.
Previous late-night training at the school concerned passers-by who noticed activity and numerous law-enforcement vehicles there, Bishop said. He announced the upcoming training so people won’t be alarmed this time.
