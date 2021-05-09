QUICKSBURG — Seven goals in 40 minutes. That’s exactly what Clarke County’s boys’ soccer team was able to do in its 8-0 win over Stonewall Jackson on Friday night.
The Eagles led by just a single goal going into the second half of their first road game of the season. Three minutes into that second half, a goal from Justin Toone gave Clarke a 2-0 lead, swung the momentum completely in the Eagles’ favor, and opened the floodgates.
“We emphasize the team over everything else so when we get a goal it feels like the whole team gets a goal,” Eagles coach Patrick Casey explained. “It lifts everybody up.”
That’s exactly what Toone’s first goal did for the Eagles. The senior would finish the game with a hat trick. Senior Brendan Haun and sophomore Christopher LeBlanc each also scored two goals. Clarke County’s other score came from freshman Charles Frame.
By the end of the game Clarke County had filled up the scoresheet, but before Toone’s first goal the Generals were able to keep pace with the Eagles and even created a few chances of their own.
Stonewall Jackson coach Matt Burgwald admitted that the momentum swung too far in Clarke’s favor early in the second half, and the Generals were just unable to recover. “The second goal pretty well dictated it,” he said.
That second goal was also a product of Casey’s second half adjustments in, what was at the time, a tight one-goal game. At halftime Casey challenged his players to simplify their game and give more effort when they didn’t have the ball. He also talked to Toone about taking better angles in his attack runs. Toone saw the results and credited his coach’s advice when asked about his first goal.
“I made a diagonal run and put it in the back of the net,” the senior said.
Toone added that the goal helped the entire team pick up their intensity, make smarter passes and work together better in the second half. Casey noticed all of these improvements from his team and was proud of how well his young players overcame first half adversity on the road.
“The first half was not how we have played, not how we expected to come out. We came out flat,” he said. “The second half was obviously much better, more of what we’re used to seeing from the boys and more of what we expected.”
Part of the reason for the improved play was coaching adjustments, part of the reason was the young team settling down on the road, but Toone said there was a third element to the second half turnaround: a pep talk from team captain and goalkeeper Wynn Morris.
“The first half we were struggling. I guess we weren’t trusting our teammates,” Toone said, adding that when Morris told the team they needed to “pick up the intensity” they responded and came out fired up in the second half.
The win gives Clarke County a 3-0 record on the year as the Eagles continue to cruise through their district-only schedule. Stonewall Jackson is now 1-1-1.
