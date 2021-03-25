The Clarke County football team shouldn’t have any problems with focus tonight.
For starters, when the Eagles travel to Luray for a 7 p.m. Bull Run District game, it will be their first game since March 5. Clarke County returned to practice on Monday after having been sidelined since March 11 due to a COVID-19 outbreak that involved three of the Eagles’ four fall sports programs.
Secondly, after starting practice on Feb. 4, the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 district) will have their first true test of the season in the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1).
Clarke County’s first two opponents, Madison County and Stonewall Jackson, are a combined 0-8 and have been outscored 449-63, but the Eagles know just how dangerous Luray can be. The Bulldogs won a wild 35-34 contest in Luray two years ago in which the Bulldogs gained 453 yards and Clarke County had 462. An 80-yard touchdown run by Luray’s Austin Holloway and an extra point kick with 5:21 left provided the final scoring.
Thirdly, the Eagles want to maintain their prime playoff position against an opponent that’s hungry to join the party. With only two weeks left before the four-team Region 2B playoffs commences, Clarke County is tied for second in the VHSL ratings and Luray is sixth.
“We’ve got to win Friday,” Childs said. “Friday’s a big game. If we want to secure playoffs and secure where we want to be, than Friday is a must-win.”
Childs spoke on Tuesday, one day after Clarke County’s return to practice. Childs said the Eagles had to work on their timing a bit after their layoff, but the theme of the day was enthusiasm.
“The kids were definitely excited, the coaches were excited to get back,” Childs said. “We talked to the kids previously, and we’re not going to try to dwell on the last couple of weeks. It’s a disappointment for everyone involved. Everybody wants to play football again and we hope to put a good product on the field [tonight].”
Clarke County hopes to fare better than it did last year against Luray’s wing-T offense, which produced all of its yards on the ground in that win over the Eagles.
A senior now, Holloway was the Region 2B Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Two weeks ago, the 5-foot-8, 144-pounder had 77- and 60-yard TD runs as part of a 193-yard effort against Stonewall Jackson.
Brady Jenkins had 81 yards and 20 carries in a 7-6 loss to Strasburg earlier this season, and against Stonewall he caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from three-year starting quarterback Dalton Griffith, who will play for NCAA Division II Frostburg State next year.
“They’re a power offense,” Childs said. “Holloway is a home-run hitter for sure. They use him real well in the sweep game and the inside trap game. He’s definitely a player. Then you throw in the quarterback, Dalton Griffith, and he’s a tremendous weapon and a really good athlete.
“We’ve got just got to be good on our keys and our reads. We’ve got to maintain the line of scrimmage, just like we do on offense.”
The Eagles are giving up an average of 14 yards per game and have held opponents to minus-19 yards on the ground. Clarke County has four sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Linebacker Sam Brumback (15) and defensive lineman Roger Tapscott (14) lead the way in tackles. Brumback also has a sack.
Luray is the only team to hold Strasburg under 44 points this season, but Childs noted that a big reason why that game was so low scoring was because each team had turnover issues.
“They fly around to the football and play hard,” Childs said. “They’ve got good size.”
Offensively, Clarke County is averaging 401.4 yards per game (384 rushing). Five players have rushed for at least 92 yards, two touchdowns and 8.4 yards per attempt, including Brendan Moyer (164 yards, three TDs), Dain Booker (143 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Matthew Sipe (121 yards, four TDs).
The Eagles will need its single-wing attack to be on its game tonight.
“We’ve had some great games with those guys in the past,” Childs said, “and we’re expecting the same thing this year.”
