The windy conditions may not have been ideal, but Clarke County made the most of them Thursday in the VHSL Class 2 girls’ cross country meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Led by freshman Ellen Smith’s 15th-place finish overall, the Lady Eagles placed third among the eight squads in the meet, improving from their fourth-place finish in 2019.
With all five of its scoring runners placing in the top 40 overall, Clarke County totaled 97 points. Radford won the meet with 52 points, eight better than Alleghany. Virginia High (119) was a distant fourth and Strasburg, which defeated Clarke County for the Region 2B crown last week, was fifth with 121.
“I think they all had great races,” Clarke County coach Jeff Webster said via telephone after the race. “I think we all recognize that Radford and Alleghany County were the top two teams in the state. That’s fine and they did exactly what they were supposed to do. They ran well and good for them. For our girls to come in and get third, I think was just a fantastic effort and a great end to their season.”
While the racing was on a flat 3.1-mile course, Webster said the windy conditions proved to be challenging.
“It’s a flat course, but it’s a very open course,” Webster said. “Unfortunately, the wind played a factor, especially if you were out of a pack and kind of running on your own. ... If you were kind of tucked in a pack, maybe you had a little better chance.”
Smith was able to stay with a pack of runners and secured an All-State finish by placing in the Top 15. She covered the distance in 22 minutes flat.
“That was our goal coming into today. We wanted her to finish in the Top 15,” Webster said of Smith’s race. “She had a really nice start and ran aggressively for the first two miles. She was right there in 14th and 15th place the whole time. She did exactly what we had hoped and I’m thrilled for her. She had a great season and kept [Clarke County’s] string of All-State performances alive.”
Smith’s teammates weren’t too far behind. Junior Ryleigh Webster (22:53.6) placed 24th and was followed by sophomore Julianna Pledgie (30th, 23:26.1), senior Hannah Ventura (31st, 23:51.3) and freshman Josie Gray (40th, 24:56.5). Sophomore Ava Mansfield (42nd, 25:07.5) and senior Kinsley Myers (50th, 26:23.5) also participated, but did not figure in the team scoring.
Webster said it was another balanced effort that has been the hallmark of his squad this season.
“That’s the one thing that has led to their success is that the separation between our No. 1 and No. 5 runner has been fairly close-packed all year,” he said. “That’s why we’ve been able to score well. We don’t have the No. 1 or 2 finisher in the race, but they do pack up really well.
“Today, it was pretty obvious that they were all kind of grouped up in that 15th through 40th place. That was pretty encouraging.”
Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes dominated the field to win the state individual crown. The junior’s time of 18:35.5 was more than 41 seconds faster than that of Graham senior Katie Benson, who placed second in 19:16.6.
Webster said his squad made the most of its season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be honest, I think the bar was a little different this year,” he said. “I’m just really proud of these guys for being able to stick with it. It was nice to see them being able to connect the dots with what we thought was potential at the beginning of the season to now being able to see some of the benefits of their hard work.
“The regional meet was maybe a motivational factor,” he said. “They wanted another crack at it. But again this was a flat course, unlike what they had been able to run on earlier in the year. I think everybody was energized by that. The state meet is ‘The Show.’ Everyone likes to do their best when it counts. I’m really proud of the way they stuck with it and finished strong.”
When the season returns in the fall, the Eagles will bring back four of their top five finishers from Thursday.
“Every year we see some fresh faces which is really good,” Webster said. “This year, we had some people in the school who we wanted to run and they just didn’t. We try every year to get the kids out, energized and engaged in the sport. There are some good runners in the school and we want them to come out and run cross country to build a program that has success year after year.”
Webster also was grateful for seniors Ventura and Myers, who went out on a high note. “They both had seasons bests today, so it was really nice to experience that.”
