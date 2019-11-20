BERRYVILLE — For the past two fiscal years, teacher salaries in Clarke County Public Schools have fallen behind their peers in Winchester and Frederick County.
CCPS Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett presented salary comparisons among the three divisions at a School Board work session on Monday night.
In FY20, starting pay for new teachers is $42,300 in Clarke, $42,500 in Frederick and $42,880 in Winchester.
Between FY19 and FY20, Winchester Public Schools has taken the lead in salaries for teachers with a bachelor’s degree among the three school divisions, paying the most in 20 of 34 steps on a teacher pay scale.
In FY19, Frederick led in every step on the scale. It now leads in 14 of 34 steps.
Clarke isn’t leading in any categories.
“You can see Winchester got very aggressive with their teacher salaries,” Catlett said. “So we lost some ground to Winchester for sure.”
From FY19 to FY20, Winchester Public Schools saw teacher pay increase from 4.28% to 8.43%.
In FY20 in Frederick County, all teachers received a flat raise of $1,865 — a pay increase of 2.8% to 4.44%, depending on the teacher’s FY19 salary.
In FY20 in Clarke County, teacher pay increases ranged between 3.5% and 3.7%.
The biggest pay gap between Clarke and Winchester is for teachers with eight years of experience — Clarke pays $47,287 while Winchester pays $51,398, a $4,111 difference. Frederick pays $50,690.
At the top of the pay scale for teachers with a bachelor’s degree, Clarke pays $65,179, Winchester $66,398 and Frederick $68,435.
Catlett said Clarke’s teacher turnover rate in 2018-19 was 10%, which is fairly low. But it has been as high as 25%.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop said there are expenses for training new teachers, and he’d rather see that money go toward teacher salaries and benefits.
If CCPS gives every employee a 1% raise, it would cost $160,816, Bishop said.
School Board member Jonathan Turkel said he wants the division’s pay for teachers with bachelor’s degrees to become more competitive so that it doesn’t lose them to higher-paying teaching jobs elsewhere. He also wants to address a discrepancy in the division’s master’s degree stipends — in FY16, the stipend for having a master’s degree was reduced from $6,563 to $4,250, but those who earned their master’s before FY16 still get the higher amount.
Of Clarke’s 162 teachers, 100 have master’s degrees — 51 receive the $6,563 amount and 49 the $4,250 amount.
Board member Zara Ryan echoed Turkel’s request.
Board member Katie Kerr-Hobert added that she’d like to see if there’s a way to give additional money to teachers with a dual master’s degree or doctorate degree.
In other business, the School Board will be holding a public hearing before final approval of its Family Life Education materials. It will likely take place in December.
Attending Monday’s meeting were School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairman Jonathan Turkel and members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte. Superintendent Chuck Bishop was in attendance as well.
