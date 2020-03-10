BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will advertise a real estate tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value for the new financial year beginning July 1.
Although it’s lower than the current rate of 71 cents per $100, the new rate would mean a tax increase for many county property owners as a result of the recent reassessment.
During a work session Monday morning, the supervisors approved the 64-cent rate in a unanimous vote following a motion by Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel.
At the 71-cent rate, the owners of a home assessed at $150,000 would receive an annual tax bill for $1,065. At the 64-cent rate, had the reassessment not been done, they would receive a bill for only $960, saving them $105.
However, the reassessment revealed that fair market values for homes countywide increased by 15% to 20% overall during the past four years. A 15% increase would mean that the value of the $150,000 home jumped to $172,500. At that value, under the 64-cent rate, the homeowners would receive a bill for $1,104. As a result, they would pay $39 more, despite the reduced rate.
A 20% increase in value would bring the home’s assessment to $180,000. At the 64-cent rate, the owners would get a bill for $1,152, an increase of $87.
The fiscal 2021 budget proposal originally reduced the 71-cent rate to a basically “revenue neutral” rate of 61½ cents per $100. State law requires localities, after they complete reassessments, to adjust their real estate tax rates so the resulting revenue is no more than 101% of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to bring in more revenue, they must declare a proposed tax increase, then advertise and hold a public hearing.
That is what the county will do. The hearing is slated for 7 p.m. March 31 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
County officials maintain they have no choice but to increase taxes to help cover higher expenses and pay for things that will benefit residents.
An example of the latter is an extra sheriff’s deputy who will enable Sheriff Tony Roper, following requests from the public, to increase patrols along busy highways such as Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Another is more paid firefighters/medics who will supplement volunteers at the county’s three fire and rescue companies. That is expected to lower response times.
The latest revisions to the budget proposal show total revenues of $43,843,698 yet total expenses of $44,555,427. That would result in the county having to take $711,729 out of its reserve funds to balance the budget.
After taking into account factors involving employee leave liability and pay-as-you-go plans for projects, county financial staff reduced the deficit to $543,770.
The higher tax rate also will generate revenue to cover a 5% pay hike for all employees of the county and its schools. The Clarke County School Board asked for a 7% increase.
Higher salaries are needed to attract and retain skilled employees, according to supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
“Our employees tend to wear more than one hat,” handling extra duties when an employee is out, said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett. They should be compensated for that ability, she said.
“If salaries are not competitive, people don’t come to interview” for job vacancies, said Daniel.
“We’re having a hard time competing” with other localities for employees because of salary and insurance cost factors, Weiss said.
He indicated there is no way that Clarke, a mostly rural and agricultural county, can compete with neighboring Loudoun County anymore.
“We all agree (now) we’re competing with the (Shenandoah) Valley,” including Winchester and Frederick County, he said of Clarke officials.
Each penny of the 71-cent tax rate generates roughly $248,000 in revenue. After neutralizing revenues following the reassessment, each penny on the 64-cent rate should generate $249,012 and bring the county $622,530 in extra revenue, Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge estimates.
The budget deficit with the 64-cent rate should be only $26,332, said Judge, who oversees county and schools finances. That would be the actual amount taken from the county’s reserves to balance the spending plan.
Not taking reassessments into account, the county hasn’t increased taxes since 2015, Weiss said.
“I don’t take raising taxes lightly,” he said.
“As much as I dislike raising taxes,” it’s reached the point where the county must, said board Vice Chairman Bev McKay, the White Post District supervisor.
“Eventually, the cows come home,” so to speak, Daniel said.
The budget proposal is based on residents’ needs, Weiss added, and “we don’t get a lot of complaints” that their needs aren’t being met.
County Administrator Chris Boies said there is a “small chance” that the General Assembly could approve some educational funds that would help the county cover raises for school division staff.
If those funds are approved before a final budget is adopted, the 64-cent tax rate could be reduced, supervisors agreed.
“You can always reduce it,” said former supervisor John Staelin, who continues to advise current ones on financial matters. “But you can’t increase it” after the budget is finalized.
(2) comments
Either too dumb or too lazy to balance the budget. So they use smoke and mirrors to raise taxes then pat themselves on the back because they falsely claim they lowered taxes. I appealed my homes assessment and they ignored it, never responded to my appeal. The county has been assessing my property at more acres than I actually own and have been doing it for 20 years. I have an attorney looking into it and will be talking to my neighbors about it too. Clarke county government is as crooked as they come. Sure go ahead and appeal the assessment, we have a procedure for dealing with appeals... we ignore them, touch s&^% for you.
Funny how these politicians like to say they were responsible for a lowering of real-estate tax rates in their tenure (even though they weren't, it's written in the code they should be neutralized after an assessment), only to push for a raising of the rates on their way out the door.[rolleyes]
