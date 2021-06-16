BERRYVILLE — A countywide state of emergency declared last spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on June 30, a resolution adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday indicates.
“It’s probably the longest state of emergency that Clarke County has ever been under,” said County Administrator Chris Boies. “Our citizens deserve a lot of credit.”
“Everyone helped each other,” added Buckmarsh District supervisor David Weiss, the board’s chairman.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports coronavirus levels are declining and more than half of adults statewide are fully vaccinated, so the supervisors feel comfortable lifting the state of emergency, the resolution shows.
About 45% of Clarke County residents are fully vaccinated, Boies said. That’s the largest percentage among localities in the Lord Fairfax Health District, he mentioned, noting that others range between 32% and 39%.
Those statistics, received from state health officials, don’t include residents who’ve been vaccinated at clinics run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Boies said. Those clinics haven’t released their vaccination totals to individual states, according to media reports.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, Clarke County has seen 991 coronavirus cases among its roughly 14,600 residents. Those cases have resulted in 47 hospitalizations and 20 deaths, VDH statistics show.
Six days after the pandemic declaration, the supervisors enacted Clarke County’s state of emergency. It authorized the county, if necessary, to impose measures to control the spread of the coronavirus and preserve commodities and emergency resources. However, it mainly was enacted so the county could seek federal and state reimbursements for expenses incurred while dealing with the pandemic, officials said at the time.
The county initially obtained more than $2.6 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money largely was put toward public safety needs and helping households and small businesses recover from economic setbacks.
On June 7, the supervisors accepted another $2.8 million in federal funds being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law on March 11.
Of that money, the county loosely plans to spend about $2.5 million on expanding broadband service and water distribution infrastructure, $150,000 on helping public health workers respond to the pandemic, $100,000 toward household and small business assistance and $89,569 for cybersecurity upgrades.
Still, county residents can tell the supervisors how they think the money should be spent during a 6:30 p.m. July 20 public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.